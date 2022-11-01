Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $1.2 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1 billion without a jackpot winner
The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Powerball climbs to $1.2 billion after no one won on Monday
UPDATE (AP): There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
Powerball jackpot continues to increase; jackpot an estimated $580 million
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with tonight’s or Saturday night’s jackpot an estimated $580 million. The estimated cash value is $278.2 million, which is still a lot of dough. Tonight’s jackpot is the game’s 10th largest, lottery officials said. The Powerball jackpot was last won...
WHEC TV-10
Federal Reserve raises its key rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for 4th straight time to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve raises its key rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for 4th straight time to fight inflation. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0