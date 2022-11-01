ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
IOWA STATE
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Powerball climbs to $1.2 billion after no one won on Monday

UPDATE (AP): There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.

Comments / 0

Community Policy