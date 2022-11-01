ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Anime Music Festival Announces Stop at The Fox Theatre

Fox Theatre

The inaugural International Anime Music Festival announces its debut tour, bringing virtual music superstars to the Fox Theatre on Friday, March 24. This marks the first time the popular VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers) and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer generated voices) appear on stage together.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. EST at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. Tickets start at $40.95 plus applicable fees. Access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus is now available with all-inclusive Club Level seats. Club Level seats are in the front balcony (the Loge) section of the theatre and available for purchase at the on-sale. For information on a variety of annual membership packages with Club Level seats, please email sales@foxtheatre.org.

Starring Kizuna AI Original Singeroid “#kzn”, vocal duo HIMEHINA, vocal trio MaRiNaSu, the North American debut of fan favorite GUMI, and pop twins LiLYPSE, the show will be in LIVE, DJ-led multimedia concert rave. Featuring brand new songs and never-before-seen content, the tour brings these characters to life on state-of-the-art LED and high-definition digital projections. These characters are among the fan-favorites of the international anime-music movement. Originating in Japan, these superstar avatars have exploded globally over the past two years, drawing tens of millions of followers worldwide, generating over 62 million Google searches, and more than 1.2 billion views (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others).

“I feel honored and privileged to be working with the talented IP holders and character creators of the five acts appearing on our International Anime Music Festival,” says producer Bob Ringe. “The response from the Anime community and Anime creators worldwide has exceeded my expectations. See you all at the festival!”

The International Anime Music Festival is produced by Anime Entertainment LLC – co-founded by industry veterans and BASE Hologram Co-Founders and CEOS Bob Ringe and Marty Tudor – with Creative Director Rob Roth (Tony Award winner for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast). The tour is represented by Wasserman Music(North America) and UTA (Internationally). 

“The Fox Theatre is one of the most recognizable historic theatres in the world now presenting the world’s most recognizable AI artists. With the tour’s incredible technology, we’re just as excited as the fans to see our 93-year-old gem step into the future, says Fox Theatre President and CEO, Allan Vella.

For up-to-date information regarding the Fox Theatre’s health and safety protocols, please visit Foxtheatre.org/HealthandSafety. All ticket holders will be notified of health and safety requirements prior to the event date.

