Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Good Nurse'
A new anti-war film adaptation and stop-motion horror comedy are also trending on the streaming service.
A Disney Favorite Returns in New ‘Disenchanted’ Trailer
It’s been 15 long years since the original Enchanted, a clever blend of live-action and Disney animated fairy tale that followed a storybook princess (Amy Adams) who winds up in New York City and experiences some major culture shock. The new sequel, Disenchanted, brings back Adams’ Giselle, along with her metaphorical Prince Charming, played by Patrick Dempsey, as well as several other familiar faces from the original movie, including Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel.
IGN
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Touching Video Tribute Retweet After His Death
While Takeoff's family is privately mourning his death after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, Cardi B took to her Twitter account to share a touching video in tribute to the late rapper. Cardi, whose husband Offset was Takeoff's cousin and fellow Migos member, retweeted a video from Complex Music where the 28-year-old shows off a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom, calling it the best gift he's ever gotten from Offset and Quavo.
Hailey Bieber’s Halloween Costume Evokes an Epic ’90s Fashion Moment
Halloween weekend is always a spectacle in Hollywood. The costume line-up this year has included a slew of memorable looks, however, Hailey Bieber chose a more high fashion approach to the spooky season, pulling off an ode to a legendary runway moment. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed...
Peacock to Become Streaming Home to Hallmark Movies and Series
It’s not even November, but Peacock is getting ready for the holidays. The streamer has inked a deal with Hallmark Media to become the main home for the company’s original programming — including its many popular holiday films. Starting November 2, Peacock will host a dedicated hub for Hallmark Media movies and TV shows. The hub will give subscribers the ability to watch live simulcasts of Hallmark Media’s three major channels: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. New premiere shows and movies — including the long-running “When Calls the Heart” and 2023 primetime premieres “Ride” and “The Way...
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween! Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday. "Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn." The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the...
ABC News
Heidi Klum dresses as giant worm for Halloween
Heidi Klum may have just won Halloween. The model was hard to miss as she transformed into a giant worm on Monday night for her annual New York City Halloween party. Klum was covered from head to toe with only her eyes and mouth showing. "The inspiration was really like...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Morphs Into Marge Simpson For Halloween
Cardi B had decided to be Marge Simpson for Halloween this year, and her transformation was striking. Donning a tight lime green one-piece, Cardi painted her skin the signature yellow tone of The Simpsons’ mother and even rocked Marge’s signature red-beaded necklace and towering blue hairstyle. Lizzo, who...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Billie Eilish And Boyfriend's Halloween Costumes Were Certainly A Choice
The 20-year-old singer posted a photo of her with 31-year-old Jesse Rutherford — and seemed to troll critics of their age gap.
Polygon
The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one
There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
Comments / 0