Preview: Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J.
Eagles down Texans to reach 8-0 for first time
Jalen Hurts passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles overcame a feisty first-half effort from the host Houston Texans en route to a 29-17 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia, the NFL's lone undefeated team, improved to…
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Run Game vs. Bills
Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon were bright spots for the Green Bay Packers at Buffalo, and they'll have a key role on Sunday at the Detroit Lions.
