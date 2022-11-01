ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Philly

Delta pilots authorize strike, but walkout remains unlikely

ATLANTA (AP) — Pilots at Delta Air Lines voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike, but it might be a largely symbolic gesture, as hurdles remain before the pilots can legally walk off the job.The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that 96% of Delta pilots took part in the vote, and 99% of those favored calling a strike "if necessary" to get a new contract.Airline unions are seeking big pay increases and could have leverage because of labor shortages during a rebound in travel.Atlanta-based Delta said the vote would have no...
CNBC

American Airlines offers pilots higher raises in new contract proposal

American Airlines' pilot union last weekend said it would debate the new agreement in the coming days. The biggest U.S. carriers have been in labor talks with their pilot unions for months. If approved by the union's board and ratified by the airline's 15,000 pilots, aviators would get 12% raises...
Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
disneyfoodblog.com

American Airlines Announces a CHANGE for First Class Seats

Flying is not exactly a walk in the park right now. A variety of things, including staffing shortages, severe weather, COVID-19, changing flight prices, and cuts in flight schedules, can make it more difficult to get the flight that fits your budget and your needs. And now one airline is making changes that could affect your flights in the future.
The Hill

Pilot union rejects American Airlines offer, seeks more pay

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. airlines will have to pay more than they expected to reach new contracts with pilots, who are using the leverage of a pilot shortage and rising travel demand to seek significant wage increases. The Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday that its board voted 15-5 to...
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-United Airlines pilots vote against new contract offer

(Adds background details, share price) Nov 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines pilots overwhelmingly voted against a tentative contract, the union representing the workers said on Tuesday, saying the proposal fell short of what members were seeking. The Air Line Pilots Association said 94% of the nearly 10,000 pilots voted to...
dallasexpress.com

Alleged Violation Jeopardizes American Airlines Pilot Union Deal

A deal between American Airlines Group Inc. and the company’s pilot union could be in jeopardy following a possible violation by the union’s negotiating committee. After a grueling negotiation process, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) announced Friday that it had pulled out of its deal with the Fort Worth-based airline over possible violation of the union’s constitution and bylaws by its negotiating team.
CNBC

Pilot contract negotiations with airlines turn sour

Pilots and other airline workers are asking for higher pay in new labor deals. Some recent attempts at deals by the largest U.S. carriers have fallen flat. Airlines are under pressure to combat a pilot shortage while keeping a lid on costs. U.S. airlines are profitable again, and their pilots...
Tyla

Female pilot mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee

There’s nothing quite as embarrassing as being mistaken for a member of staff somewhere when you’re merely a customer. But when you do actually work somewhere and your colleagues don’t realise what role you have, that’s a whole different ball game. So, when one pilot was...

