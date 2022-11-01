Read full article on original website
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
Delta pilots authorize strike, but walkout remains unlikely
ATLANTA (AP) — Pilots at Delta Air Lines voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike, but it might be a largely symbolic gesture, as hurdles remain before the pilots can legally walk off the job.The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that 96% of Delta pilots took part in the vote, and 99% of those favored calling a strike "if necessary" to get a new contract.Airline unions are seeking big pay increases and could have leverage because of labor shortages during a rebound in travel.Atlanta-based Delta said the vote would have no...
American Airlines offers pilots higher raises in new contract proposal
American Airlines' pilot union last weekend said it would debate the new agreement in the coming days. The biggest U.S. carriers have been in labor talks with their pilot unions for months. If approved by the union's board and ratified by the airline's 15,000 pilots, aviators would get 12% raises...
Delta Air Line pilots just authorized a strike ahead of the busy holiday flying season
For now, they remain on the job.
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
American Airlines Announces a CHANGE for First Class Seats
Flying is not exactly a walk in the park right now. A variety of things, including staffing shortages, severe weather, COVID-19, changing flight prices, and cuts in flight schedules, can make it more difficult to get the flight that fits your budget and your needs. And now one airline is making changes that could affect your flights in the future.
Pilot union rejects American Airlines offer, seeks more pay
DALLAS (AP) — U.S. airlines will have to pay more than they expected to reach new contracts with pilots, who are using the leverage of a pilot shortage and rising travel demand to seek significant wage increases. The Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday that its board voted 15-5 to...
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
Delta pilots authorize strike "if necessary," as contract negotiations continue
Pilots at Delta Air Lines voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike, but it might be a largely symbolic gesture as hurdles remain before the pilots can legally walk off the job. The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that 96% of Delta pilots took part in the...
UPDATE 1-United Airlines pilots vote against new contract offer
(Adds background details, share price) Nov 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines pilots overwhelmingly voted against a tentative contract, the union representing the workers said on Tuesday, saying the proposal fell short of what members were seeking. The Air Line Pilots Association said 94% of the nearly 10,000 pilots voted to...
LAX-bound flight forced to land in New Mexico after smoke fills the cabin (video)
A flight headed from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to land in Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon after smoke filled the cabin. Delta Air Lines Flight 2846 landed at the Albuquerque International Sunport at around 2:45 p.m. local time after “a flight-crew report of smoke in the cockpit and passenger cabin,” the Federal Aviation Administration said […]
Delta flight makes emergency landing over engine issues after smoke fills cabin
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday after the plane's cabin appeared to fill with smoke, the airline said. Delta Flight 2846 was on its way to Los Angeles International Airport from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
FAA Ends Slots Waivers At JFK – A Path For United Airlines To Return?
The Federal Aviation Administration has now officially ended its pandemic-era international slot waiver program at congested U.S. airports like New York Kennedy. Might this be the way United Airlines can permanently return to JFK?. Will Elimination Of International Slot Waivers At JFK Open Up Space For United Airlines?. United Airlines...
Alleged Violation Jeopardizes American Airlines Pilot Union Deal
A deal between American Airlines Group Inc. and the company’s pilot union could be in jeopardy following a possible violation by the union’s negotiating committee. After a grueling negotiation process, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) announced Friday that it had pulled out of its deal with the Fort Worth-based airline over possible violation of the union’s constitution and bylaws by its negotiating team.
Pilot contract negotiations with airlines turn sour
Pilots and other airline workers are asking for higher pay in new labor deals. Some recent attempts at deals by the largest U.S. carriers have fallen flat. Airlines are under pressure to combat a pilot shortage while keeping a lid on costs. U.S. airlines are profitable again, and their pilots...
Delta 3 Million Miler Sheryl Lee Ralph Blasts Delta, Switches To American
Sheryl Lee Ralph has been an award-winning TV, Broadway and movie star for decades. Like many celebrities, she’s had to travel quite a bit and claims to be a 3 Million Miler with Delta Air Lines. However she’s apparently giving up that status, at least for the moment, and recently switched to American Airlines.
Female pilot mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee
There’s nothing quite as embarrassing as being mistaken for a member of staff somewhere when you’re merely a customer. But when you do actually work somewhere and your colleagues don’t realise what role you have, that’s a whole different ball game. So, when one pilot was...
Richard Branson urges Heathrow not to limit Christmas flights
Strong dollar and end of Covid restrictions lead to huge boom in travel from US to UK, Virgin and Delta say
