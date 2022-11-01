ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Thieves trick victim with pushpin plot

OMAHA, Neb. — Two crooks used a creative ploy to trap their victim. What they did should be a lesson for the rest of us to always be on our guard. Fortunately, cameras captured the suspects in this case — only KETV Crime Stoppers can show you the pictures.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Driver Flees In Vehicle After Crashing Into Lincoln Home

A Lincoln woman called police around 5:30 Wednesday evening after hearing a loud bang outside her house near 28th and Orchard. “She went outside and discovered an unknown vehicle had struck the corner of her residence,” says Captain Todd Kocian. “A neighbor reported seeing a light brown or tan SUV run into the garage.”
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two people robbed by masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two 21-year-olds were robbed by a pair of masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln on Halloween. According to Lincoln Police, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were approached by two masked men near the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue at 9:19 p.m. The woman said she initially thought they were dressed for Halloween. Both of the masked men produced handguns and demanded money from the victims.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln

A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Man Arrested By LPD After Hitting Several Vehicles

Lincoln Police arrested a man following a crash involving six vehicles at 16th & O shortly before 9:30 Wednesday night. LPD Captain Duane Winkler tells KLIN News an eastbound vehicle struck a curb and the driver lost control. The driver lost control and hit the side of another eastbound vehicle along with four other parked cars.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog

A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested following stabbing in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 40-year-old man following a stabbing in northeast Lincoln Tuesday morning. According to LPD, 40-year-old Kenneth Johnson was taken into custody at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at his home. Police said Johnson was taken to jail and is facing second degree...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Says Man Robbed Same Store Twice Monday Night

Lincoln Police have arrested a man they say twice broke into the Good 2 Go convenience store near 27th and Cornhusker. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the first break-in was just after 11:00 Monday night. “Arriving officers found an unknown individual had utilized a brick to shatter the front glass door...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Omaha Police Officer Shoots Driver At Annual Halloween Block Party

A chaotic scene in a north Omaha neighborhood Halloween night as a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by a police officer. The incident happened during an annual Halloween block party that attracts hundreds of people to the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci says...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Accused Of Starting Fire Near Gas Pump

A Lincoln woman was arrested after witnesses told police she set a fire near a gas pump at the EZ Go at 25th and ‘O’ Street around 10:20 Tuesday night. “It appeared the female pumped a small amount of gas on the ground and ignited it,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says a witness put out the fire. “Moments later officers observed a disturbance at 26th and ‘O’ where several people had stopped a white car and were yelling for officers to help.”
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
OMAHA, NE

