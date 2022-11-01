ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
freightwaves.com

XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide

XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
freightwaves.com

Saia says demand lost momentum as Q3 advanced

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said demand weakened as the third quarter progressed. The company reported earnings per share of $3.67 Monday before the market opened, missing analysts’ forecasts by 3 cents. The EPS result was 81 cents higher year over year, “despite a somewhat softer demand environment experienced over the...
Benzinga

Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens

Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Benzinga

Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
Zacks.com

4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season

AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
freightwaves.com

ArcBest to contend with tonnage declines, cost inflation in Q4

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest saw results fall off from the second to third quarters as freight demand further slowed. Like the bulk of the trucking complex, the company will now have to navigate higher costs amid declining demand. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.80, 8...
Inside Indiana Business

Cummins sees more revenue, less profit in latest quarter

Indiana-based Cummins Inc. on Thursday reported that its third-quarter profitability decreased even as revenue climbed. Profit totaled $400 million, or $2.82 per share, compared with $534 million, or $3.69 per share, during the same period a year ago. The manufacturer’s third-quarter revenue was $7.3 billion, up from $6 billion during...
Benzinga

CVS Health Raises Annual Guidance After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

CVS Health Corp's (NYSE: CVS) Q3 sales increased 10% Y/Y to $81.2 billion, beating the consensus of $76.75 billion. Prescriptions filled increased 1.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis, driven by increased utilization, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 vaccinations. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 3.6% on a...
freightwaves.com

Trimble’s transportation revenue down 10% in Q3

Trimble Inc. on Wednesday reported transportation revenue decreased 9.9% year over year (y/y) to $155 million during the third quarter. The company’s transportation segment was negatively impacted by declining spot rates in the commercial trucking industry, said Rob Painter, Trimble’s president and CEO. “Although spot rates in the...
Benzinga

Hyatt Hotels Q3 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Hyatt Hotels Corp H reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $1.54 billion, beating the consensus of $1.45 billion. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 45.9% to $133.31. System-wide Net Rooms Growth was 18.7%. Comparable owned and leased hotels RevPAR increased 47.4% to $177.24. The company held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents as...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Benzinga

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are

As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat Aided By Strong Close-In Demand

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $2.99 billion, beating the consensus of $2.97 billion. The company reported $456.96 million in revenue in 3Q21. Passenger ticket revenues rose to $2.02 billion versus $280.2 million last year. Total cruise operating expenses were $1.96 billion versus $813.7 million a...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For AG Mortgage Investment

AG Mortgage Investment MITT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AG Mortgage Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. AG Mortgage Investment bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Momentive Global Q3 Earnings

Momentive Global MNTV reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Momentive Global reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $6.62 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

