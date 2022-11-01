ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

country1037fm.com

Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina

Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
charlottemagazine.com

A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits

Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WCNC

Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night. Louisiana and Charlotte chefs will...
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022

Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
WCNC

Here's why warmer temps mean your seafood might get more expensive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you craving oysters, flounder or cod? Well, they might start costing you a lot more. Almost all the heat caused by greenhouse gases ends up in the ocean, and that's causing water temperatures to rise. While that might be nice on your next trip to the coast, it's forcing the life underwater to adapt.
WCNC

Today is International Pet Groomer Appreciation Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pet Paradise is a comprehensive pet healthcare provider offering professional grooming, overnight boarding, day camp and on-site veterinary care. The premier pet care provider recently kicked off the celebration of its 20th Anniversary and opened its 50th resort earlier this year. With this growth and expansion, the grooming service has been one of the companies fastest growing areas as professional grooming is in high demand.
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
WCNC

Charlotte Knights unveil new logo, color scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new era of Charlotte Knights baseball is upon us with the team unveiling its new logo and uniforms for next season. On Tuesday, the Knights revealed the rebranded designs at Truist Field in front of membership holders and corporate partners. The new logo uses the...
WBTV

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home

Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
WCNC

Charlotte FC unveiling mini-pitch at Nations Ford Elementary School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A brand new mini-pitch has been installed at Nations Ford Elementary by Charlotte FC and The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation. This new pitch, unveiled Tuesday, was part of an initiative from the Club's Pitches for Progress which plans to install 22 mini-pitches in the Charlotte area and across the Carolinas. These pitches are meant to provide both kids and adults with a safe way to play soccer.
WCNC

North Carolina among top 10 states for business, report says

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — In a recent study, North Carolina received seventh place in the best states to succeed in business. The top two best states are Florida and Texas, which the study attributed to workers with higher education relocating to those states. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
