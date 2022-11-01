Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
'The immigrant population is continuing to get squeezed out' | Popular Jamaican grocery store in Charlotte set to close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular international grocery store store is closing its doors on Saturday, Nov 5. Island Grocery and Grill on Charlotte's eastside is set to close without any place to go from rising rent costs across the Queen City. The owner and customers of the shop told...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
country1037fm.com
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
Spirit announces new flight destinations. Here's how it can help you
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some more competition on popular flight routes could help your bottom line. This week Spirit Airlines is launching new flights to new York city and Miami. The airline is taking on some key routes of American-dominated Charlotte Douglas Airport. Charlotte, Laguardia and Miami all serve as...
charlottemagazine.com
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits
Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WCNC
Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night. Louisiana and Charlotte chefs will...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022
Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
Here's why warmer temps mean your seafood might get more expensive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you craving oysters, flounder or cod? Well, they might start costing you a lot more. Almost all the heat caused by greenhouse gases ends up in the ocean, and that's causing water temperatures to rise. While that might be nice on your next trip to the coast, it's forcing the life underwater to adapt.
WCNC
Today is International Pet Groomer Appreciation Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pet Paradise is a comprehensive pet healthcare provider offering professional grooming, overnight boarding, day camp and on-site veterinary care. The premier pet care provider recently kicked off the celebration of its 20th Anniversary and opened its 50th resort earlier this year. With this growth and expansion, the grooming service has been one of the companies fastest growing areas as professional grooming is in high demand.
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
Charlotte Knights unveil new logo, color scheme
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new era of Charlotte Knights baseball is upon us with the team unveiling its new logo and uniforms for next season. On Tuesday, the Knights revealed the rebranded designs at Truist Field in front of membership holders and corporate partners. The new logo uses the...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
Truck tows Midnight Diner to new location in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End staple has made its way to a new spot. The Midnight Diner closed its original location in September. Crews used a large truck and trailer overnight Tuesday to move the building from East Carson Street to its new home in Uptown. The building...
Charlotte FC unveiling mini-pitch at Nations Ford Elementary School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A brand new mini-pitch has been installed at Nations Ford Elementary by Charlotte FC and The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation. This new pitch, unveiled Tuesday, was part of an initiative from the Club's Pitches for Progress which plans to install 22 mini-pitches in the Charlotte area and across the Carolinas. These pitches are meant to provide both kids and adults with a safe way to play soccer.
Rowan County man 'started hollering' after $500,000 lottery win
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — When Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started a commotion at work, his startled coworkers witnessed a man who had just won half a million dollars on a lottery ticket. “I was scratching it at work and then I just started hollering,” Cunningham said. “Everyone rushed...
WCNC
North Carolina among top 10 states for business, report says
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — In a recent study, North Carolina received seventh place in the best states to succeed in business. The top two best states are Florida and Texas, which the study attributed to workers with higher education relocating to those states. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
WFAE.org
A 13-acre park is planned in NoDa. One group asks, why not triple the size?
Mecklenburg County is making plans to build a 13-acre park in NoDa, but a local advocacy group says it could be possible to nearly triple to park's size and make it a signature spot in Charlotte. As planned, the park would be a five-minute walk from NoDa's commercial center, just...
