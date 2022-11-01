(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Walk for the Homeless Committee announced Friday that the walk portion of today's event has been cancelled due to weather conditions. The committee says that participants and community members who have already registered may stop by the registration tent between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to pick up your shirts, handouts about the local resources for the homeless and some food.

