kq2.com
Holiday Mart returns to St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For those looking to get ahead on holiday shopping while also supporting local businesses, this weekend's St. Joseph Holiday Food and Gift Mart offers a way to do both. While it may be easy leave your holiday shopping until the last minute, the St. Joseph holiday food...
kq2.com
Walk for the Homeless event changed due to weather
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Walk for the Homeless Committee announced Friday that the walk portion of today's event has been cancelled due to weather conditions. The committee says that participants and community members who have already registered may stop by the registration tent between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to pick up your shirts, handouts about the local resources for the homeless and some food.
kq2.com
Second Harvest begins turkey voucher distribution
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Don't forget, today is Second Harvest's turkey voucher distribution. It will be at the Second Harvest volunteer center at 915 Douglas Street. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or while supplies last. Only one voucher will be available per household with a choice...
kq2.com
Open burning banned for Thursday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph says that open burning has been banned for Thursday, November 3. The ban is due to high wind conditions. For the guidelines and restrictions on open burning, click the link below.
kq2.com
Walk for the Homeless 2022
The walk for the homeless is just one day away. The event helps raise awareness of homelessness in St. Joseph and will take place November 4th at 4:30 p.m. beginning at the Northwest Health Services building downtown at 503 S. 6th Street. The walk helps raise money for the homeless...
kq2.com
Local businesses giving back to the community
(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) Business owners in downtown St. Joseph are coming together to give during the holiday season. Saturday's 'First Saturday' will feature a 'Thanks for Giving' event where local businesses have selected different local causes to support. From coat drives and non-perishables, to hygiene products and toys, every business is...
kq2.com
New scholarship for Missouri law enforcement academy recruits
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new scholarship fund could help 200 recruits in Missouri pay for law enforcement academy training. "Always one of the biggest issues is being able to pay for training, education, those types of things," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. Gov. Mike Parson announced the start of...
kq2.com
Hy-Vee closing on Thanksgiving Day
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thanksgiving is weeks away and one national chain is giving employees the day off. Hy-Vee announcing that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24. According to the company, this will be the first time in its 92 year history that stores will...
