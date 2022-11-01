ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
dexerto.com

Migos rapper TakeOff killed aged 28 reportedly over a dice game

TakeOff, Georgia rapper and one-third of rap group Migos, has been shot and killed in Houston on November 1. He was 28 years old. According to a report from TMZ, police were called to a bowling alley in Houston just after 2:30am, after reports of a shooting. TakeOff was with...
papermag.com

Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death

Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
NME

Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”

The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
dailycoin.com

Migos Rapper & Founder Of ‘Apes In Space’ NFT Takeoff Gunned Down In Houston

November 1st, 2022, All Saints’ Day marked another tragedy for hip hop culture in the United States as Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The shooting occurred around 2:30 AM as another member of the Migos rap trio, Quavo, allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the shooter.
HollywoodLife

Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death

Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”

