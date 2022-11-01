Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Related
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
Daily Beast
Migos Rapper Quavo Seen Yelling for Help After Takeoff Was Shot Dead in Houston
Takeoff, one third of the rap trio Migos, was shot dead early Tuesday morning in Houston in front of horrified friends and family, including fellow Migos star Quavo, who was filmed calling for help to save the 28-year-old rapper’s life. Law enforcement sources and witnesses cited by TMZ said...
Migos member Takeoff is shot and killed at private party in Texas, reports say
Takeoff was one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, known for their songs “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee.”
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
blavity.com
Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'
Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
dexerto.com
Migos rapper TakeOff killed aged 28 reportedly over a dice game
TakeOff, Georgia rapper and one-third of rap group Migos, has been shot and killed in Houston on November 1. He was 28 years old. According to a report from TMZ, police were called to a bowling alley in Houston just after 2:30am, after reports of a shooting. TakeOff was with...
France 24
Rapper Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, shot dead at 28, says TMZ
The rapper Takeoff, a member of the Grammy-nominated hip hop trio Migos, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, according to entertainment outlet TMZ. He was 28 years old. Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, he was playing dice with fellow Migos member Quavo at around 2:30...
papermag.com
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
NME
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After Migos Rapper's Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28. Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following...
ABC13 Houston
Fans, celebrities remember Migos rapper Takeoff after deadly shooting in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans, celebrities and the music world are remembering rapper Takeoff, who was a member of the group Migos, after he was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in downtown Houston. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnick Khari Ball, was part of the group with Quavo and Offset.
dailycoin.com
Migos Rapper & Founder Of ‘Apes In Space’ NFT Takeoff Gunned Down In Houston
November 1st, 2022, All Saints’ Day marked another tragedy for hip hop culture in the United States as Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The shooting occurred around 2:30 AM as another member of the Migos rap trio, Quavo, allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the shooter.
Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death
Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
Comments / 0