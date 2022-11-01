When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been almost a year since Don Quijote signed a 125,000-square-foot lease at 500 Kamokila Blvd. in Kapolei. There is still no major development at the building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, with no sign in sight.

In November 2021, the James Campbell Company and JLL announced that this will be the fourth Don Quijote store on Oahu, with other locations in Pearl City, Waipahu and Honolulu.

According to JLL, the other new tenants in the area will include the first drive-thru Jamba Juice location in Hawaii, along with a new Popeyes drive-thru.

“Although there were multiple tenants interested in the former Kmart property, Don Quijote was identified as being the strongest candidate and the most complimentary to the West Oahu trade area,” said Kimo Greenwell, JLL Vice President of Retail Brokerage at JLL, in the original announcement. “Don Quijote has been a part of our local retail landscape for many years on Oahu and is a concept that is embraced by our local residents and visitors alike.”

Pan Pacific International Holdings, the operator of Don Quijote, said this is the first store in Hawaii to be developed in-house from scratch, rather than through M&A. A spokesperson for PPIH told KHON2 they’re unable to share a timeline for an opening date.