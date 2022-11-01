Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
READ: Settlement between Manatee County Commissioner Baugh and Commission on Ethics
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The details of the settlement between embattled Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh and the Commission on Ethics have been revealed. The complaint was made against Baugh in regards to a controversy involving her role in the creation of a COVID-19 pop-up vaccine site in 2021.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota man facing robbery, resisting charges
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in custody after police say he took a woman’s credit card and resisted arrest after being stopped Tuesday morning. Sarasota Police say officers were called to Pershing Avenue and Martin Luther King Way after a woman called to say her credit card had been stolen.
Mysuncoast.com
K-9 Loki returns to duty after knife attack
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - K-9 Loki is back to work, two weeks after being slashed by a knife-wielding suspect, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. Loki, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, received 12 stitches to his face when deputies cornered a suspected car thief in a house off of State Road 64.
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Convicted con man accused of trying to swindle realtor in $23 million scam
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A convicted con man is in the Sarasota County Jail after allegedly trying to swindle a local realtor by attempting to buy property worth $23 million with a phony name, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Schnepf is also accused of fraudulently pledging $3...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to host job fair to recruit communications operators
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be hosting a job fair to recruit Communications Operators for the agency’s Emergency Operations Bureau. The job fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sarasota...
2 Teens Shot, One Dead At Thonotosassa Halloween Party Overnight
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to deputies, on Tuesday, at approximately 2:15 a.m., multiple calls came in regarding a shooting that had taken place in the
Mysuncoast.com
Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
businessobserverfl.com
Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County
A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
Sarasota Man Arrested For Brutally Beating, Choking Woman In The Florida Keys
A 38-year-old Sarasota man was arrested Tuesday for beating and choking a woman, leaving her covered in bruises with severe injuries all over her body, according to deputies. Christopher Wesley Lockett, 38, was charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery, and tampering with evidence. The attack
Mysuncoast.com
19-year-old charged with giving LSD to 11-year-old Sarasota girl
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Sarasota man is in jail for allegedly giving LSD to an 11-year-old girl, authorities said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got involved in the case July 29 after paramedics were called to a home after the girl was going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics determined the child was experiencing effects of LSD.
Mysuncoast.com
Attorney for Vanessa Baugh says parties have reached agreement in ethics complaint
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The ethics complaint against embattled Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh may not be heard by an administrative law judge after all, her lawyers say. Both sides were set to have a video meeting Tuesday with a judge hearing the case before the Florida Commission on...
Mysuncoast.com
CDC ends listeria investigation of Big Olaf Creamery
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The listeria outbreak that forced Sarasota’s Big Olaf Creamery to close earlier this year is over, federal officials said Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says its investigation has ended. “As of November 2, 2022, this outbreak is over,” a notice on the...
‘A lot of gunfire’: Neighbors heard shots that led to teen’s death at Halloween party
Barry Brinson thought it was celebratory gunfire that rang out in his neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
niceville.com
Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple
FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
fox13news.com
After choking death of teen with special needs, parents seek clarity on staff response at Riverview High
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The parents of a Riverview High School senior are still reeling from an unimaginable tragedy inside the school cafeteria. They say their daughter was eating lunch when she started choking. She was rushed to the hospital where she had multiple heart attacks. Days later, she died. Kamilyah...
Manatee commissioner settles ethics case tied to exclusive vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch
The Manatee County Commissioner who helped organize the exclusive vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch last year has settled her ethics case. The public hearing relating to the 18 complaints submitted to the state was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but court records show it was canceled due to the settlement agreement.
