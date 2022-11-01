ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parkland sentencing: Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison

(NEW YORK) — Family members of the 17 students and staff killed in the Parkland high school massacre are addressing gunman Nikolas Cruz in victim impact statements in court on Tuesday before Cruz is formally sentenced to life in prison. Last month, a Florida jury rejected prosecutors’ appeals for...
PARKLAND, FL

