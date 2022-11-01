A wise person once said that “a person is measured by the company that they keep.” Truer words were never spoken. I am not a Kosciusko County native; however, I have lived here since 1996. In the years since 2008, I have had numerous occasions to call the county sheriff department with criminal mischief complaints, specifically in the Rovenstine/Goshert years. The responses from the sheriff’s department during that time were mediocre to non-existent.

1 DAY AGO