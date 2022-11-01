Read full article on original website
Gwendolyn Cornett
Gwendolyn Ann (Fort-Hansen) Cornett, 45, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 18, 1977, in Plymouth, to Sandra Jean (Fort) Clayborn and Steven Wayne Hansen. On June 3, 2016, she married Wendall Hutch Cornett, and they shared six years of marriage together before Gwendolyn died.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10300 block North CR 800E, Syracuse. Kip G. Schumm reported criminal mischief to seawall lights. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 100 block...
Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Jason Todd Whitaker, 36, 109 N. Reed St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, both level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
Early Voting Today In Warsaw, North Webster
WARSAW – Early voting is available Saturday, Nov. 5, in Warsaw and North Webster ahead of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Hours at the Justice Building in Warsaw are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours at the North Webster Community Center Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early...
Donna Ross
Donna Ross, 96, Barbee Lake of Warsaw, died at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at home in Barbee Lake. She was born March 25, 1926, in Warsaw, to Grace A. Shoemaker Mason and Alfred M. Cartwright. On June 23, 1945, she married Dale Dean Ross. They were blessed with three children and 56 years of marriage together before Dale died Dec. 28, 2001.
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
Warren Harlan — PENDING
Warren Harlan, 65, Pierceton, died Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster.
Casey Ray Hammond
Casey Ray Hammond, 55, Goshen, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Oct. 25, 1967, in Monticello, Ky. He is survived by two daughters: Susan and Kaylee Hammond, both of South Bend; two sisters: Donna Dennis and Melissa Meadows; and three brothers: Rueben, Herbert and Eddie Hammond, all of Goshen.
Power Outages Reported In Kosciusko County
WARSAW – Two utilities are reporting power outages amid strong winds Saturday. Two areas with the highest number of outages are currently in Warsaw and North Webster. To track updates on outages, click here for NIPSCO and here for KREMC. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for...
Man Arrested For Dealing A Month After Drug Conviction
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after dealing drugs to undercover officers one month after a conviction for drug possession. Jonathan Charles, 39, 411 W. Perry St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony. Sometime in...
Joseph E. Beeson
Joseph E. Beeson, 92, Winona Lake, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 28, 1930, in Hartford City, the son of Claude and Evelyn (Heighway) Beeson. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Ford on June 3, 1951. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2022.
Bus Stop Still A Concern For WCS, Traffic Commission
WARSAW — If there’s a way to get eastbound traffic on East Center Street to stop when a westbound school bus stops to let students off in front of Papa John’s, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Community Schools hopes to find it. On a two-lane or...
Tracie D. Lambert
Tracie D. Lambert, 59, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her son’s home. She was born Nov. 11, 1962, in Goshen. Tracie is survived by her mother: Belva (Berkey) Belcher, Goshen; her son: William (Samantha) Lambert, Elkhart; two granddaughters; and a brother: Louis (Tamyra) Lambert Jr., Elkhart. She...
Deloris Jean Hamman — PENDING
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
One Person Transported Following Accident In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Turkey Creek Fire and EMS were dispatched to the area behind Lake City Bank, 502 S. Huntington St., Syracuse. Upon arrival, first responders discovered a blue Nissan SUV that experienced airbag deployment after colliding with a tree on the north side of the alleyway.
Gary Gene Odiorne
Gary Gene Odiorne, 75, Bremen, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on Sept. 21, 1947, in Bremen. He is survived by his son: Brandon (Diana) Odiorne, Plymouth; three grandchildren; and a sister: Karen Odiorne. He is preceded in death by his parents; son: Baron Gene Odiorne; and brother: Mark Odiorne.
Warsaw Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Cellphone
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing an iPhone. Franklin Dean Hibshman Jr., 33, 1601 E. Fort Wayne St. Apartment 11, Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On Sept. 22, a woman spoke with a Warsaw Police officer about a theft that...
Lula M. Hall Lounsbery — PENDING
Lula M. Hall Lounsbery, 97, Niles, Mich., formerly of Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
Sheriff’s Race
A wise person once said that “a person is measured by the company that they keep.” Truer words were never spoken. I am not a Kosciusko County native; however, I have lived here since 1996. In the years since 2008, I have had numerous occasions to call the county sheriff department with criminal mischief complaints, specifically in the Rovenstine/Goshert years. The responses from the sheriff’s department during that time were mediocre to non-existent.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Joni Lambert, $551.16. McArthur Counseling Center v. Ginger M. LaPorte, $610. Daniel Rater v. Webster Estates, $420. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior...
