The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate
Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding. The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.
Wynnewood’s Friends’ Central School Has Impressive List of Famous Hollywood Alumni
In fact, the Montgomery County academy is one of the most top ranked K–12 Quaker schools in the nation and been consistently providing Hollywood A-list celebrities for decades. The all-star alumni from the school include music stars as John Legend and direct mega-stars such as Jennifer Aniston. The schools...
phillyvoice.com
The Trocadero aims to reopen as a revamped concert venue and restaurant, state records show
The closure of the Trocadero Theatre more than three years ago was a dark day for live music in Philadelphia, which lost a venue that was treasured for its dingy character and storied past. The building at 1003 Arch St. in Chinatown, built in 1870, has sat unused since, with...
Upcoming TV Episode of ‘Pawn Stars’ Filmed in West Chester
Pawn Stars at American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester. An episode of the popular History Channel reality television program, Pawn Stars, was filmed at a West Chester location, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. Cast of the show stepped into the the American...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
billypenn.com
West Philly goes all out for Halloween, with costumes, parties, and neighborhood love
If you love Halloween, West Philly is the place to be. Several neighborhoods come together to celebrate the dress-up holiday with a number of established traditions. On top of a steep hill at 44th and Pine Street on Friday night, dozens of neighbors, friends, and families gathered for the annual West Philly Dumpster Derby. Cheered on by sparklers, fanfare and general good will, creative and ingenious racers set off by haphazardly launching downhill in a variety of homemade apparatuses with wheels.
phl17.com
‘Hayride to Hell’ is a new horror movie filmed in Malvern, PA
Hayride to Hell is a feature length horror film shot right here in PA! The movie was produced on a family farm called Sugartown Strawberries in Malvern, PA. “This is a movie with legitimacy,” Bob Lange of Sugartown Scares Productions says proudly, “I think people are going to be very surprised that a movie of this quality can be produced with the budget that we had.”
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
philadelphiaweekly.com
10 Best Spas in Philadelphia: Treat Yourself to a Relaxin Spa Trip
A full day of spa treatments can cost $750+. Choosing the right spa can mean the difference between a day of relaxation and a disappointing waste of money. Here’s a list of the best spas in Philadelphia to help you find your oasis of tranquility and get your money’s worth!
myphillyalive.com
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
billypenn.com
Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
wmmr.com
Good News! Philadelphia Ranked #2 U.S. City to Survive a Dragon Attack
Philadelphia might not be the safest place to be a Cowboy’s fan, but it is one of the safest cities to survive a Dragon Attack. Earlier this month, Shane Co. went on an adventure to explore the idea of what it would be like if the United States were invaded by dragons. Inspired by the finale of the HBO hit series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, the company decided to create a list of a dragon’s likeliness to thrive within the United States. These results come from a series of different traits including food access, land area covered by water, and greenhouse gas emissions per acre, among other criteria. Philadelphia ranked in as the second Worst City to be a Dragon, just behind Indianapolis, Indiana. Lucky us!
$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
NBC Philadelphia
Cat Rescued From Train Tracks and Phillies Playoff Run Could Be Reason Why
There’s no measuring what this magical run by the Philadelphia Phillies has meant to the city. But for one family, they say they experienced a “Phillies miracle” over the weekend as the World Series managed to help save the life of their new four-legged friend. Edgar the...
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark
Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken baby born at 29 weeks nicknamed Phillie Millie
6ABC Action News reported on Emilia Weidamoyer, a Conshohocken baby who was born at just 29 weeks and one day and has been in the NICU at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery since birth. Weidamoyer has been fighting a brain hemorrhage and was nicknamed “Phillie Millie” by her mother. Watch the report below.
