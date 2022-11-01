ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate

Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding. The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.
NORRISTOWN, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

West Philly goes all out for Halloween, with costumes, parties, and neighborhood love

If you love Halloween, West Philly is the place to be. Several neighborhoods come together to celebrate the dress-up holiday with a number of established traditions. On top of a steep hill at 44th and Pine Street on Friday night, dozens of neighbors, friends, and families gathered for the annual West Philly Dumpster Derby. Cheered on by sparklers, fanfare and general good will, creative and ingenious racers set off by haphazardly launching downhill in a variety of homemade apparatuses with wheels.
CALIFORNIA, PA
phl17.com

‘Hayride to Hell’ is a new horror movie filmed in Malvern, PA

Hayride to Hell is a feature length horror film shot right here in PA! The movie was produced on a family farm called Sugartown Strawberries in Malvern, PA. “This is a movie with legitimacy,” Bob Lange of Sugartown Scares Productions says proudly, “I think people are going to be very surprised that a movie of this quality can be produced with the budget that we had.”
MALVERN, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wmmr.com

Good News! Philadelphia Ranked #2 U.S. City to Survive a Dragon Attack

Philadelphia might not be the safest place to be a Cowboy’s fan, but it is one of the safest cities to survive a Dragon Attack. Earlier this month, Shane Co. went on an adventure to explore the idea of what it would be like if the United States were invaded by dragons. Inspired by the finale of the HBO hit series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, the company decided to create a list of a dragon’s likeliness to thrive within the United States. These results come from a series of different traits including food access, land area covered by water, and greenhouse gas emissions per acre, among other criteria. Philadelphia ranked in as the second Worst City to be a Dragon, just behind Indianapolis, Indiana. Lucky us!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CJ Coombs

The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark

Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken baby born at 29 weeks nicknamed Phillie Millie

6ABC Action News reported on Emilia Weidamoyer, a Conshohocken baby who was born at just 29 weeks and one day and has been in the NICU at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery since birth. Weidamoyer has been fighting a brain hemorrhage and was nicknamed “Phillie Millie” by her mother. Watch the report below.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy