GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Finances are tight for so many right now and with prices on the rise, it’s important you put your money in the right place. Today we have Amber and Betsy here from Adventure Credit Union. The team at Adventure Credit Union helps their members get where they need to be! They’re similar to a bank but they operate as a not-for-profit and a cooperative, which means they’re owned by their members. They’re a full service financial institution with all the services you’d expect plus one of the area’s best high yield checking accounts. All it takes is $5 to join!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO