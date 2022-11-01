ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society

The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022) Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society. The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has...
‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression relief

Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of life is depleted, and some people can’t see a light at the end of their depression tunnel. (Nov. 2, 2022) ‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression …. Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 110222

Clear tonight with a low in the low to mid 40s. Clear tonight with a low in the low to mid 40s. A parcel of land in downtown Kalamazoo is now under the county’s ownership after five years under the ownership of Western Michigan University. (Nov. 3, 2022) Craig’s...
Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR

A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Monsoon whips up new dishes for Restaurant Week GR. A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week. (Nov. 2, 2022) Storm...
Study shows GR traffic light timing above average

The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022) The city of Grand Rapids controls some 700 traffic lights, both in the cities and the suburbs, including those along the Plainfield Avenue corridor. (Nov. 2, 2022)
Give joy: Apply for Christmas aid or host an Angel Tree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For 32 years, the Salvation Army in Kent County and WOOD TV8 have helped make the miracle of Christmas morning come true for more than half a million children. Now through Dec. 3, families in need of holiday assistance can apply here to receive...
Operation Green Light supports our veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next week you’ll see a lot of green lights in and around the Grand Rapids area. It’s an effort by Kent County Veterans Services and today we have Martha Burkett in studio to tell us about this Green Light Program!. Kent County...
Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist launches new salon

After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly this summer, nearly a dozen stylist were left without a place to work. (Nov. 2, 2022) Without a chair after licensing fallout, stylist …. After the popular East Grand Rapids hair salon, FOIL, closed its doors suddenly...
Creating magic and hope at Van Andel Institute

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute put on their 22nd annual Hope on the Hill Gala to help raise money to find cures for Parkinson’s disease and cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to cancer and Parkinson’s disease research. Each year has a different theme, and this year was Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory, which focused on celebrating all the hardworking heroes who have made major developments at the Institute. Van Andel Institute hopes that with help they can find the golden ticket to curing some of the most elusive diseases.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers

GRAND RAPIDS — A Dutch travel booking site is closing its Grand Rapids-area call center and laying off more than 200 employees. Amsterdam-based Booking.com will close its customer service facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.
Making your hard-earned money work for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Finances are tight for so many right now and with prices on the rise, it’s important you put your money in the right place. Today we have Amber and Betsy here from Adventure Credit Union. The team at Adventure Credit Union helps their members get where they need to be! They’re similar to a bank but they operate as a not-for-profit and a cooperative, which means they’re owned by their members. They’re a full service financial institution with all the services you’d expect plus one of the area’s best high yield checking accounts. All it takes is $5 to join!
AAA West Michigan offering EV roadside help

What if you’re stranded because your electric vehicle ran out of power? American Automobile Association of Michigan has a solution. (Nov. 1, 2022) What if you’re stranded because your electric vehicle ran out of power? American Automobile Association of Michigan has a solution. (Nov. 1, 2022) Storm Team...
