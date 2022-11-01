Packers star AJ Dillon makes Halloween even sweeter with signed cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Finding the house that gives out big candy bars on Halloween is pretty sweet, but how about finding the house that gives out autographed football cards?

That’s exactly what lucky trick-or-treaters enjoyed when they rang AJ Dillon’s doorbell Monday night. The Packers running back handed out plenty of candy , but also some signed cards.

Dillon has appeared in every game this season for the Packers, totaling 355 yards and a touchdown on 87 carries. He’s also caught 14 passes for 89 yards.

The “Quadfather” wasn’t the only Wisconsin sports star making memories on Halloween. Multiple Bucks stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, were spotted trick-or-treating in Mequon on Sunday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.