Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe City Council ends local COVID-19 emergency, denies permit appeal
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday ended the local COVID-19 emergency. The local emergency, which was started on March 19, 2020, had six different orders, five of which had already expired. While ending this emergency is mostly a formality, there were several permit exceptions the city allowed for businesses during the pandemic, such as outdoor seating and signage, that will also expire.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Most chain controls lifted at Lake Tahoe
Update: 2 p.m.: Most chain controls around Lake Tahoe have been lifted. According to NVRoads.com, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drives with snow tires from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe on U.S. Highway 50 and over Luther Pass on California State Route 89. Chains...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton Health welcomes new physician to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is welcoming Dr. S. Bret Chipman, board certified family medicine physician, to its network of primary care providers. Chipman will see adult and pediatric patients at Barton Primary Care at 1108 Fourth Street. “Barton is committed to providing accessible, quality care to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Road conditions deteriorating at Lake Tahoe, chains required on some highways
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Road conditions have deteriorated at Lake Tahoe with multiple traffic collisions reported on area highways. Since 3:15 p.m. the California Highway Patrol in South Lake Tahoe has responded to several collisions on U.S. Highway 50 and California State Route 89. Caltrans is not yet...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Contentious Douglas County school board race has deep roots
As early voting wraps up on Friday, the school board race has been one of the hottest local contests in the county, filling up the letters to the editor column and riling social media. Challengers Susan Jansen and Katherine Dickerson are seeking seats held by School Board Trustees Robbe Lehmann...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Police seeks public assistance in locating robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for public assistance in finding a suspect accused of holding a convenience store employee at gunpoint. South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the 7-11 on the 800 block of Emerald Bay Road at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The employee reported the suspect had fled on foot.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Man gets probation for domestic violence, kidnapping
STATELINE, Nev. — A man who beat up his girlfriend then kidnapped her two days later was placed on probation Monday in Douglas County court. According to court documents, Moises Gomez Castilas and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic violence incident on March 9, 2019, at a South Lake Tahoe motel near Stateline. An emergency protective order was granted to protect the victim, but two days later Castillas kidnapped her from the Harveys Lake Tahoe and headed to California.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Hard Rock sponsors Bread & Broth Monday Meal
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “It has been an absolute pleasure to Adopt A Day of Nourishment to host a Bread & Broth Monday Meal,” shared Rachelle Qutob, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Director of Sales and Catering. Rachelle was joined at the Monday Meal on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
The Bistro at the Corner resurrects wine pairing events
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Bistro at the Corner in South Lake Tahoe cordially invites you to experience their “Vine & Dine” experience from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The event will feature an exclusive six-course pairing dinner presented by Chef Sean Underwood in collaboration with Daou Vineyards.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Frances Marie Lucido
Loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Born in Antioch, California, she moved with her family to South Lake Tahoe in 1958. Frances worked at Harrah’s Casino at the South Shore from 1958 until 1995. Her interests included not only reading, but also crocheting, and embroidery, which she featured at craft shows for many years. She was always rooting for the San Francisco 49ers and the Giants. She loved dogs, especially Boston Terriers, and, of course her family and friends.
