Loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Born in Antioch, California, she moved with her family to South Lake Tahoe in 1958. Frances worked at Harrah’s Casino at the South Shore from 1958 until 1995. Her interests included not only reading, but also crocheting, and embroidery, which she featured at craft shows for many years. She was always rooting for the San Francisco 49ers and the Giants. She loved dogs, especially Boston Terriers, and, of course her family and friends.

GARDNERVILLE, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO