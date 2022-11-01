Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
New life in store for former Dayton hotel
The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St. in Dayton closed its doors on Monday, Oct. 31, forcing many events and guests to make new plans.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton ice rink set to open this month
The MetroParks Ice Rink will soon welcome back guests for another fun season of ice skating at Riverscape MetroPark, located at 237 E. Monument Ave. The region’s largest outdoor ice rink with views of the Great Miami River will open Friday, Nov. 25. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone...
dayton.com
9 events to check out in Dayton and beyond this weekend
Monster trucks and model trains are just two of the attractions on tap in the coming days. Two powerfully talented ladies top the weekend offerings, with comedian Paula Poundstone on stage at Victoria Theatre in Dayton and bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent performing at Sorg Opera House in Middletown. Here’s a...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Plan ahead for these November food events
We may have recently been blessed with some dreamy weather, but don’t be fooled — the change in seasons is upon us as we increasingly turn indoors for both warmth and entertainment. It’s also the season calendars fill up quicker than you can plan for, so looking ahead...
dayton.com
Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg
Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
dayton.com
Springfield marks start of national tour for ‘The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays’
The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) is offering an early holiday gift, one where you truly won’t know what’s under the wrapping until it’s before your eyes, if you can even believe them. “The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays” will launch its national tour here...
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
dayton.com
New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade
A restaurant with authentic Italian food and an extensive wine selection is coming to the Dayton Arcade. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners. Construction on the 5,520 square-foot...
dayton.com
Zoo adds giant Fiona the Hippo nutcracker display for Festival of Lights
The Cincinnati Zoo has erected a 24-foot tall statue of Fiona, its popular hippo, at the main entrance for those who attend the PNC Festival of Lights to see. The decoration is an 8-foot wide nutcracker and Chad Yelton, the zoo’s vice president, called it “truly unique.”. it...
dayton.com
‘Holly Days’ returning to Dayton Arcade in early December
A holiday celebration featuring a food and artisan market, live entertainment and much more is returning to the Dayton Arcade for the second year in a row. “Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by Universal 1 Credit Union & AES Ohio” is a free event that’s open to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 8 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is organized by Cross Street Partners and Culture Works.
dayton.com
Owner of Morgan’s Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
Executive Chef Phillip Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Catering, has signed a three-year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc. to bring a new restaurant to the Dayton neighborhood. The new restaurant, Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, is expected to open in early 2023 in the former space of Texas Beef and Cattle Company, located across the street from newly opened W. Social Tap & Table.
dayton.com
Asian bakery open near Wright State: ‘In this area there’s no bakery like ours’
Leaguer Bakery, located at 2628A Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn, is an Asian-style bakery featuring traditional Taiwanese pastries and more. Owner Yi-Chuan “Julie” Kao told Dayton.com she opened the bakery in May. She moved to the Dayton area six years ago. She said some pastries in America are too sweet. Asian-style baked goods are healthier and uses less sugar and butter.
dayton.com
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
dayton.com
New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport
Avelo cites “commitment to make this city work,” but expansion will depend on demand, airline’s CFO says. A new low-cost airline that launched just a year and a half ago will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, officials announced Thursday.
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Fox 19
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
Expect to pay more: Inflation impacts Miami Valley holiday shopping
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the holiday shopping season approaches, inflation may have a big impact on people’s budgets. People in the Miami Valley are preparing to pay more for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Zeta James from Dayton is already getting ahead on her Thanksgiving shopping. “I’m just thinking about how much a turkey would cost, […]
dayton.com
UD student appears on History Channel’s ‘Forged In Fire’
A University of Dayton engineering student appeared last week on the History Channel’s bladesmithing show “Forged In Fire.”. Lucas Terry, 18, appeared on the show’s Oct. 26 episode, titled “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” due to a partnership with a new video game. ExploreMiami Valley Gaming...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Marion’s Piazza remains pizza champion during year of change
Marion’s Piazza was recognized as the Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner and the restaurant that has the Best Square-Cut Pizza in this year’s Best of Dayton contest. The results come nearly two months after Marion’s Piazza President and CEO Roger Glass passed away. Glass...
