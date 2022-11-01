Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Google is marking Native American Heritage Month with a new Doodle celebrating Native American Stickball.
Sacheen Littlefeather’s Sisters Say Claims of Native American Ancestry Were Fraudulent — Report
After she took the stage in Marlon Brando’s place at the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather became known as one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent activists for Native Americans and other Indigenous people. Rather than accept Brando’s best actor Oscar, which he had just won for his performance in “The Godfather,” Littlefeather, who died earlier this month, declined the awards and used her time on stage to criticize Hollywood’s on and offscreen treatment of Native Americans. The move prompted some outrage, leading the Academy to issue a belated apology to Littlefeather earlier this year. When she took the stage, her...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.”She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades...
American Rescue Plan funded writing fellowship for ‘non-binary’ 13-year-olds, Muslim jazz series in NYC
Thousands in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds went to dozens of humanities projects in New York that are seemingly unrelated to COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
Phys.org
For tribes, reforesting means reconnecting to history and culture
In western Montana's Mission Mountains, whitebark pine trees have been hit hard by blister rust, an invasive disease. The trees, which grow slowly and live at high elevations, help shade snowpack and prevent it from melting. Their seeds are an important protein source for grizzly bears and many other animals. And the whitebark pine holds cultural meaning for a local tribe that's working to replant it.
newbooksnetwork.com
Religion and Race in American History
If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
Monarch butterflies have special connection to Dia de Los Muertos
Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. Here in Colorado, communities are coming together in celebration, including at Westminster's Butterfly Pavilion. On Tuesday, the Mexican Cultural Society partnered with the pavilion for "Monarch Magic," one of its most beloved yearly events, with the release of more than 300 monarch butterflies. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White talked with Lepidopterist Manager Shiran Herschovich ahead of the launch. "We are so excited to be welcoming the Butterfly Pavilion audience....
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Green Reads book club talks sustainability and stewardship with “Braiding Sweetgrass”
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Library invites readers to its Green Reads book club. On November 17, Green Reads will discuss “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the […]
EatingWell
There's a Movement to Revitalize Indigenous Cuisines and Knowledge—Here's Why That Matters
The re-indigenization of Native American cuisine through the use of Traditional Ecological Knowledge, the flourishing of Indigenous foods and the celebration of Native chefs and cooks are just a few tools to promote better health. It's cloudy today as I write this at my home outside of Santa Fe, New...
