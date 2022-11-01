ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

nativenewsonline.net

That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture

Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
IndieWire

Sacheen Littlefeather’s Sisters Say Claims of Native American Ancestry Were Fraudulent — Report

After she took the stage in Marlon Brando’s place at the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather became known as one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent activists for Native Americans and other Indigenous people. Rather than accept Brando’s best actor Oscar, which he had just won for his performance in “The Godfather,” Littlefeather, who died earlier this month, declined the awards and used her time on stage to criticize Hollywood’s on and offscreen treatment of Native Americans. The move prompted some outrage, leading the Academy to issue a belated apology to Littlefeather earlier this year. When she took the stage, her...
Washington Examiner

Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day

Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools

After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.”She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Phys.org

For tribes, reforesting means reconnecting to history and culture

In western Montana's Mission Mountains, whitebark pine trees have been hit hard by blister rust, an invasive disease. The trees, which grow slowly and live at high elevations, help shade snowpack and prevent it from melting. Their seeds are an important protein source for grizzly bears and many other animals. And the whitebark pine holds cultural meaning for a local tribe that's working to replant it.
MONTANA STATE
newbooksnetwork.com

Religion and Race in American History

If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
Salon

These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Denver

Monarch butterflies have special connection to Dia de Los Muertos

Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. Here in Colorado, communities are coming together in celebration, including at Westminster's Butterfly Pavilion. On Tuesday, the Mexican Cultural Society partnered with the pavilion for "Monarch Magic," one of its most beloved yearly events, with the release of more than 300 monarch butterflies. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White talked with Lepidopterist Manager Shiran Herschovich ahead of the launch. "We are so excited to be welcoming the Butterfly Pavilion audience....
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
DETROIT, MI

