County jail earns national accreditation for health care

 4 days ago
– The San Luis Obispo County Jail has received national recognition for its health care services.

The National Commission on Correctional Health Care has awarded national accreditation to the jail for demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s nationally recognized standards of care for correctional health services in jails. Accreditation recognizes the jail’s, “commitment to providing quality health services for the inmate population.”

To earn the accreditation, the jail underwent a professional assessment. During the assessment, a team of physicians and experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with jail-specific standards in several areas such as patient care and treatment, health promotion, safety and disease prevention, governance and administration, personnel and training, special needs and services, and medical-legal issues.

“We have a constitutional obligation to provide health care to those in our jail and we are committed to doing so with innovation, excellence, and efficiency,” said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. “I salute our health care provider Wellpath, our custody staff, and leadership for their hard work and dedication on behalf of our patients.”

For 40 years, NCCHC’s standards have provided guidance to help correctional health professionals and administrators improve the health of their jail populations and the communities to which they return, increase the efficiency of health services delivery, and strengthen organizational effectiveness.

“This is a great example of the county and the sheriff’s office commitment to a safe and healthy County Jail that meets the changing and sometimes challenging demands of health care across the country,” said Correctional Captain Stephanie Landgraf.

