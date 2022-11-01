Read full article on original website
Statesville teen leads high-speed chase, tries to flee on foot: Sheriff
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager is facing a slew of charges after leading deputies on a chase and then trying to flee on foot, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop last Tuesday near Front Street and Oakland Ave. for a registration violation on […]
Suspects face drug charges after traffic stops in Iredell County
Three men are facing drug charges after two traffic stops in Iredell County, the Iredell Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
WBTV
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
WBTV
Deputies investigate after witness says guns pointed at drivers on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured, and so far no charges have been filed, but deputies are investigating after a driver on I-85 in Davidson and Rowan County said he saw people in another car pointing guns at drivers and passengers in other cars. According to the...
WBTV
Troopers: 1 killed in Watauga Co. crash, alcohol believed to be a factor
Watauga Co., N.C. (WBTV) - A Sugar Grove man is behind bars after a believed drunk driving crash killed one person and critically injured another. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Halloween in the area of U.S. 321 and Phillips Branch Road.
Drivers involved in accidents on I-77 express lanes sued for lost revenues from toll lanes
Some drivers who have ended up in accidents on the I-77 express lanes in Charlotte are being hit with lawsuits from the private company that manages the 26-mile stretch. According to WSOC-TV, which broke the story earlier this week, I-77 Mobility Partners has sued drivers involved in accidents on the express lanes, claiming damages to the roadway and loss of revenue. Reporter Joe Bruno says during a search of court records, WSOC discovered a lawsuit filed by the company against a driver. Bruno spoke with WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn on Wednesday about the report.
lakenormanpublications.com
Police department ‘Takes Back’ 140 pounds of pills
MOORESVILLE – The Mooresville Police Department collected and destroyed a total of 140 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications in its Oct. 29 “Take Back Day” held in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National event. Officers collected 60 pounds of drugs at the take...
Statesville man pulled machete on homeowner: Sheriff
A Statesville man with a criminal history is facing charges after entering a family's home with a machete and pulling a knife on the victims, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
WLOS.com
Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir removing old clock tower
The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him. Machete-wielding suspect lacerated 3 men in Gastonia: […]
Driver charged after crash kills 1, critically injures another in Watauga County, troopers say
VILAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after a crash killed one person and critically injured another on a Watauga County highway Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road around 8:15 […]
Active-duty NC man has gun, ammo stolen from home just before Veteran’s Day; sheriff’s office looking for suspects
The robbery happened in the 100 block of Teva Hollow Lane and investigators confirmed one gun and a "a good bit of ammo" was stolen and that thieves attempted to also steal a truck and motorcycle, but were unsuccessful.
cbs17
NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
Two entrapped, rescued in North Carolina crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
Girl dies after being hit by SUV in NC, troopers say
OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl died after being hit in Oak Ridge on Monday night while trick-or-treating, according to the NC Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m., two teenage girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road when they were both hit by an SUV. One of […]
3 hurt in machete attack in Gastonia; 1 in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after three men were hurt in a machete attack in Gastonia Tuesday, police said. Officers were called to Redding Street off East Long Avenue at 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing that had happened outside. Investigators said the officers found three...
qcnews.com
Man walks away unharmed after large tree limb crashes through windshield in Huntersville wreck: HFD
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man walked away from the scene of a crash unharmed after a large tree limb smashed through the driver’s side front windshield. The accident happened Monday, Oct. 31, on McCoy Road near the CedarField neighborhood. Emergency personnel said the driver was...
focusnewspaper.com
True Crime: The Hickory Murder
It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job. Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
