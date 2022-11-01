Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
Related
milwaukeemag.com
This Milwaukee Bar Will Host Wisconsin’s First BIPOC Beer Fest
Wisconsin’s first beer festival featuring breweries owned by people of color is coming to The Sugar Maple in Bay View next month. Brown, Black & Brews:: The 5th Ingredient, featuring five beer breweries and local kombucha maker Soul Brew Kombucha, is planned for Dec. 3. The event is the...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6
The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
milwaukeemag.com
Change Is Brewing for This Women-Focused Beer Group
Maggie Skinner has done plenty for the craft beer scene in Milwaukee. She got her start in the brewing industry working for Brenner Brewing in 2016, and spent time in sales and marketing roles at places like The Fermentorium before her current job as a local sales rep for Chicago’s Revolution Brewing.
WISN
Milwaukee may soon have downtown 'Dog District'
MILWAUKEE — Just blocks from its Deer District, Milwaukee soon could be adding a "Dog District." Developers unveiled plans Wednesday for a new Foxtown Brewery to combine with a proposed new downtown dog park. The project is planned along the Milwaukee River between downtown and the Historic Third Ward.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This November
Bucks, blues and birds of prey are just a few of the events to explore this month. Looking to boost your culinary skills? Consider a class at the Public Market or Glorioso’s. Options range from knife skills (Glorioso’s, Nov. 15) and building a bar cart (Public Market, Nov. 16), to making lasagna (Glorioso’s, Nov. 4) and hot cinnamon peanut brittle (Public Market, Nov. 10).
americancraftbeer.com
Miller’s Haunted Milwaukee Brewery
Hans is the ghost of Hans Stender, one-time proprietor of the Miller Inn which was built in 1892 on a hillside within the Miller Brewery campus in Milwaukee. According to Beer & Beyond “Hans is one of several specters that allegedly haunt parts of the Miller brewery, spirits so attached that they cannot – or will not – move on.”
On Milwaukee
Meat & Co. brings two tasty new offerings to Zocalo Food Park
Fans of smash-style burgers and Nashville hot chicken have a reason to get excited about two new offerings from Meat & Co., the sandwich-centric food truck at Zocalo Food Park, 636 S. 6th St. in Walker’s Point. The new menu items, which include a smash-style burger and a deli-style...
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
milwaukeemag.com
6 Cultural Events You Won’t Want to Miss This November
Make the most of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts and entertainment scene this month. Florals will be taking over the galleries at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. There will be 20 floral installations on display from local florists and artists. This is the 10th year for the event. 2. Beehive: The...
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
WISN
Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
Milwaukee preparing to follow Madison’s lead by lowering residential speed limit
Milwaukee’s DPW is preparing to join a nationwide movement called “Twenty is Plenty” in the hopes it will get people to slow down in neighborhoods.
wuwm.com
The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost
The Pfister Hotel is one of Milwaukee’s most historic and luxurious places to stay. It’s been around for nearly 130 years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also supposedly haunted. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was known as the 'Grand Hotel...
Comments / 0