ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

This Milwaukee Bar Will Host Wisconsin’s First BIPOC Beer Fest

Wisconsin’s first beer festival featuring breweries owned by people of color is coming to The Sugar Maple in Bay View next month. Brown, Black & Brews:: The 5th Ingredient, featuring five beer breweries and local kombucha maker Soul Brew Kombucha, is planned for Dec. 3. The event is the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6

The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Change Is Brewing for This Women-Focused Beer Group

Maggie Skinner has done plenty for the craft beer scene in Milwaukee. She got her start in the brewing industry working for Brenner Brewing in 2016, and spent time in sales and marketing roles at places like The Fermentorium before her current job as a local sales rep for Chicago’s Revolution Brewing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee may soon have downtown 'Dog District'

MILWAUKEE — Just blocks from its Deer District, Milwaukee soon could be adding a "Dog District." Developers unveiled plans Wednesday for a new Foxtown Brewery to combine with a proposed new downtown dog park. The project is planned along the Milwaukee River between downtown and the Historic Third Ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This November

Bucks, blues and birds of prey are just a few of the events to explore this month. Looking to boost your culinary skills? Consider a class at the Public Market or Glorioso’s. Options range from knife skills (Glorioso’s, Nov. 15) and building a bar cart (Public Market, Nov. 16), to making lasagna (Glorioso’s, Nov. 4) and hot cinnamon peanut brittle (Public Market, Nov. 10).
MILWAUKEE, WI
americancraftbeer.com

Miller’s Haunted Milwaukee Brewery

Hans is the ghost of Hans Stender, one-time proprietor of the Miller Inn which was built in 1892 on a hillside within the Miller Brewery campus in Milwaukee. According to Beer & Beyond “Hans is one of several specters that allegedly haunt parts of the Miller brewery, spirits so attached that they cannot – or will not – move on.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Meat & Co. brings two tasty new offerings to Zocalo Food Park

Fans of smash-style burgers and Nashville hot chicken have a reason to get excited about two new offerings from Meat & Co., the sandwich-centric food truck at Zocalo Food Park, 636 S. 6th St. in Walker’s Point. The new menu items, which include a smash-style burger and a deli-style...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn

For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
FRANKLIN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

6 Cultural Events You Won’t Want to Miss This November

Make the most of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts and entertainment scene this month. Florals will be taking over the galleries at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. There will be 20 floral installations on display from local florists and artists. This is the 10th year for the event. 2. Beehive: The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo

A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost

The Pfister Hotel is one of Milwaukee’s most historic and luxurious places to stay. It’s been around for nearly 130 years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also supposedly haunted. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was known as the 'Grand Hotel...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy