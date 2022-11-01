A Mahaffey man was serious injured in a motorcycle accident over the weekend and had to be airlifted for treatment. Pennsylvania State Police based in Punxsutawney say on Saturday night around 10:30, 68 year old John Lightner was riding his Harley on Clover Run Road in Bell Township of Clearfield County when he hit a deer, causing his bike to lay on its right side before sliding about 90 feet down the roadway.

MAHAFFEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO