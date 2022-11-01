Read full article on original website
MAHAFFEY MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Mahaffey man was serious injured in a motorcycle accident over the weekend and had to be airlifted for treatment. Pennsylvania State Police based in Punxsutawney say on Saturday night around 10:30, 68 year old John Lightner was riding his Harley on Clover Run Road in Bell Township of Clearfield County when he hit a deer, causing his bike to lay on its right side before sliding about 90 feet down the roadway.
NO TAX INCREASE IN BROOKVILLE BOROUGH BUDGET
The Brookville Borough Council’s 2023 budget has no tax increase. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, at its Tuesday meeting the council approved a motion to advertise the proposed budget for public comment. In other business, the published report adds, the council approved a resolution that would reduce the police...
