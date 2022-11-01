Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November
In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
No. 12 Texas brings full plate to table vs. rebuilding UTEP
Expectations are on the upswing for No. 12 Texas, and visiting UTEP is the first hurdle in the quest for
3 Auburn commits Texas football should flip after Bryan Harsin firing
Another big domino fell around the college football coaching landscape this week, which is something that can always impact Texas football on the recruiting trail when another blue blood program is involved. On Oct. 31, the Auburn Tigers parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin after he spent less than...
CBS Sports
Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
Morning Brew: Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few schools wanted
In today's Morning Brew, Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few Power Five schools wanted.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn't happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Round Rock
A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Round Rock on Wednesday.
KVUE
Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
Texas Lottery generates billions in sales with some going to public schools, veterans
CEDAR PARK, Texas — On Wednesday, thousands of people played the Powerball at locations throughout Texas hoping to win over a billion dollars. That included a store in Cedar Park where a million-dollar ticket was sold on Monday. “Somebody came and just bought the ticket and won literally one...
newsradioklbj.com
Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin
Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?
Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
chainstoreage.com
Tenant-focused developer buys one of Austin’s biggest centers
Big V Property Group, a landlord whose motto is “We succeed when our tenants succeed,” has made a big new acquisition in Austin, Texas. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing and closed the sale of the nearly million-sq.-ft. Southpark Meadows I & II, one of the largest regional shopping centers in South Central Texas.
thetexastasty.com
13 Best Italian Restaurants in Austin, Texas
If you’ve ever wanted to try some delicious, authentic Italian food, but never had the chance to take the trip yourself, this is the list for you. We’ve gathered the tastiest Italian restaurants located all around Austin, Texas for you to try. There are 13 listed here, hopefully...
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
fourpointsnews.com
Aura High Pointe is approved to build 333 apartments off bypass
This is the approved site plan of Aura High Pointe Village apartment complex off the new bypass at 6701 RM 620 North, near the 2222 intersection. The 65-acre site is to have five buildings including two four-story, two three-story and a single story clubhouse. The Aura High Pointe project site...
This area in Texas among top 10 housing markets that are cooling off the most in 2022
The housing market is always a huge talker in every state and city across the U.S. and it's in the market's nature to always be moving up and down. Now, in 2022, there are some areas across the country that are seeing the housing market cool off more than most.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock
14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
