Austin, TX

FanSided

3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November

In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation

Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
KVUE

Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
AUSTIN, TX
Distractify

'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?

Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
AUSTIN, TX
chainstoreage.com

Tenant-focused developer buys one of Austin’s biggest centers

Big V Property Group, a landlord whose motto is “We succeed when our tenants succeed,” has made a big new acquisition in Austin, Texas. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing and closed the sale of the nearly million-sq.-ft. Southpark Meadows I & II, one of the largest regional shopping centers in South Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

13 Best Italian Restaurants in Austin, Texas

If you’ve ever wanted to try some delicious, authentic Italian food, but never had the chance to take the trip yourself, this is the list for you. We’ve gathered the tastiest Italian restaurants located all around Austin, Texas for you to try. There are 13 listed here, hopefully...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
GEORGETOWN, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Aura High Pointe is approved to build 333 apartments off bypass

This is the approved site plan of Aura High Pointe Village apartment complex off the new bypass at 6701 RM 620 North, near the 2222 intersection. The 65-acre site is to have five buildings including two four-story, two three-story and a single story clubhouse. The Aura High Pointe project site...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock

14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX

