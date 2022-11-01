ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

WTAJ

Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
WTAJ

Foreigner coming to Johnstown on The Greatest Hits Tour

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Dunkin’ unveils new Central PA community cruiser

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Dunkin’ officially unveiled their brand new Community Cruiser for the Northeast and Central PA region on Wednesday This cruiser is similar to a food truck, but it features state-of-the-art equipment to make coffee. The truck provides free options for their original blend coffee, hot or iced, and sometimes seasonal items. The cruiser will […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Dead Canary opens in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG — After more than eight decades, Philipsburg again has a working, brewing brewery. On Oct. 29, the doors were officially opened to the public at The Dead Canary Brewing Company. Housed in the restored Hoffer Building at 5 N. Front St., the micro-brewery’s owners said they hope to...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

MAHAFFEY MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Mahaffey man was serious injured in a motorcycle accident over the weekend and had to be airlifted for treatment. Pennsylvania State Police based in Punxsutawney say on Saturday night around 10:30, 68 year old John Lightner was riding his Harley on Clover Run Road in Bell Township of Clearfield County when he hit a deer, causing his bike to lay on its right side before sliding about 90 feet down the roadway.
MAHAFFEY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

NO TAX INCREASE IN BROOKVILLE BOROUGH BUDGET

The Brookville Borough Council’s 2023 budget has no tax increase. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, at its Tuesday meeting the council approved a motion to advertise the proposed budget for public comment. In other business, the published report adds, the council approved a resolution that would reduce the police...
BROOKVILLE, PA
State College

Missing State High Student Has Been Located and Is Safe

Update: Musa Elsaid has been located and is in no danger, according to an email from the State College Area School District. Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

Multi County High Speed Chase

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

