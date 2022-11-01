Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
Foreigner coming to Johnstown on The Greatest Hits Tour
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th. […]
Philipsburg girl’s award-winning documentary on how she beat cancer to win another
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Philipsburg girl’s story about her win in the fight against cancer that has made the big screens, and even won numerous awards, will be getting another one from The Centre Film Festival. Emily Whitehead’s award-winning documentary Of Medicine and Miracles tells her story of how she made history in the […]
Penn State legacy, 2025 target Anthony Sacca on his early recruitment, upcoming Georgia visit
Everything happened so fast for Anthony Sacca. Last year, he began his freshman season at St. Joe’s Prep as a third-string safety and special teams contributor. By week four, Sacca was starting for the Hawks against Philadelphia Catholic League rival La Salle College High School, led by current Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.
nittanysportsnow.com
Catch of the Year? Twitter Reacts to PSU TE Brenton Strange’s Play
Brenton Strange might have just had the catch of the year. Here’s the play, and how Twitter reacted to it. Penn State leads Indiana, 31-7, in the third quarter.
d9and10sports.com
Epic Game-Winning Drive Lifts St. Marys to D9 3A Title Game; Brookville Goes from 0-4 to Playing in D9 2A Title Contest
DUBOIS, Pa. – With its season on the line, St. Marys put together the drive of the year to beat Punxsutawney, 12-7, in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals at Mansell Stadium in DuBois. Trailing 7-6, the second-seeded Dutch (7-3) got the ball and their own 20-yard line with...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
'I Wouldn't Wish This On My Worst Enemy': Penn State Pizzeria Trashed In Review By Portnoy
Sounds more like a gym sock than an enjoyable meal, but it's how Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy described a slice of pizza he tried from College Pizza at State College. While Portnoy is certainly known as a tough pizza critic, this slice didn't even come close during the One Bite review: 1. It didn't score much higher on the One Bite app: 1.8.
Dunkin’ unveils new Central PA community cruiser
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Dunkin’ officially unveiled their brand new Community Cruiser for the Northeast and Central PA region on Wednesday This cruiser is similar to a food truck, but it features state-of-the-art equipment to make coffee. The truck provides free options for their original blend coffee, hot or iced, and sometimes seasonal items. The cruiser will […]
State College
Dead Canary opens in Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG — After more than eight decades, Philipsburg again has a working, brewing brewery. On Oct. 29, the doors were officially opened to the public at The Dead Canary Brewing Company. Housed in the restored Hoffer Building at 5 N. Front St., the micro-brewery’s owners said they hope to...
local21news.com
'Agitated & angry:' PSU community in uproar in wake of cancelled Proud Boys event, protest
State College, PA (WJAC) — Repercussions and frustrations continue in the wake of last month's event at Penn State involving the controversial group the Proud Boys. On Thursday night, many of those frustrations were expressed at a meeting in State College. “What you are hearing in this room, from...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Delta is adding flights from State College to New York, but is ending one service
The change begins in January.
Butler School District involving local authorities with behavior problems at high school
BUTLER COUNTY — Butler Senior High school leaders are getting several law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office involved to solve problems within the district. Brian White, the district’s superintendent sent a letter to families saying they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior issues...
wpxz1041fm.com
MAHAFFEY MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Mahaffey man was serious injured in a motorcycle accident over the weekend and had to be airlifted for treatment. Pennsylvania State Police based in Punxsutawney say on Saturday night around 10:30, 68 year old John Lightner was riding his Harley on Clover Run Road in Bell Township of Clearfield County when he hit a deer, causing his bike to lay on its right side before sliding about 90 feet down the roadway.
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
wpxz1041fm.com
NO TAX INCREASE IN BROOKVILLE BOROUGH BUDGET
The Brookville Borough Council’s 2023 budget has no tax increase. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, at its Tuesday meeting the council approved a motion to advertise the proposed budget for public comment. In other business, the published report adds, the council approved a resolution that would reduce the police...
Voters at western Pa. Trump rally now say they embrace Oz
LATROBE — The last time former President Donald Trump came to Westmoreland County on a rainy day in May, many Republican voters indicated they were skeptical and outright suspicious of Dr. Mehmet Oz. Now? Well, if a survey of a few of the hundreds streaming in for Saturday’s Trump...
State College
Missing State High Student Has Been Located and Is Safe
Update: Musa Elsaid has been located and is in no danger, according to an email from the State College Area School District. Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing...
fox8tv.com
Multi County High Speed Chase
Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
Comments / 0