Hundreds turn out to trick or treat on Entrada

The Atascadero High School Cheerleader’s booth.

– Atascadero residents and visitors celebrated Halloween from 5-8 p.m. on Entrada Avenue Monday.

The city blocked off the street for several blocks beginning at El Camino Real. Volunteers and local retailers set up booths. Bounce houses entertained kids at each end of Entrada.

Smaller kids walked through a hay bale maze, often accompanied by a parent. Many costumed children “trick or treated” at booths up and down the street.

Terry Banish and Roxy Bragg

Dancers performed in the middle of Entrada Avenue. When they weren’t dancing, Manny the DJ provided spooky music.

The Atascadero High School cheerleaders handed out sweets, and accepted donations. The event was organized by Roxy Bragg of Indigo Clothing with help from Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish.

Halloween attracted hundreds of people to Entrada Avenue Monday afternoon and evening.