Read full article on original website
Related
Muskegon Heights school board says district's management company has breached their contract
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board says the district's management company has breached their contract. Now, New Paradigm for Education has one month to make corrections and communicate that with the academy board. There was clear frustration from both board members and community members...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan County offices contemplating move
OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
Kalamazoo County increases wages by up to 16%, excluding one elected official
KALAMAZOO, MI -- People in a variety of roles within Kalamazoo County government are getting extra pay raises, except for the elected official in charge of the county’s money. The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved more pay for employees and some elected officials on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Most...
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
WWMTCw
Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
Toxic air levels increase as Kalamazoo tries to reduce human exposure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is aiming to reduce toxic hydrogen sulfide gas levels in the air over a portion of the city. But recent readings on more than one sensor show increasing levels. Data from the city of Kalamazoo air sensor at the corner of Gull Road...
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
Fox17
Sheriff: Grand Rapids man arrested in ongoing mail theft investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY — One man is in custody for mail theft and check fraud, but the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is working to learn if he was involved in a larger criminal operation. On Tuesday, deputies say a bank in the Jension area notified them of a person trying...
Fox17
School bus driver cited after Grand Haven crash injures 1
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials in Grand Haven responded to a crash involving a school bus in Grand Haven Wednesday morning. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the crash happened at Robbins Road and Ferry Street before 7:40 a.m. We’re told the bus driver,...
whtc.com
Woman Hurt in Traffic Signal Crash on M-121
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.
Western Michigan University Magazine
WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
Muskegon Heights Academy asks for more time to submit plan to address teacher shortages
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – The Muskegon Heights Academy System board has asked for more time to come up with a plan of action to address ongoing school staffing shortages, compliance violations, management issues and other concerns. On Oct. 12, the academy system board requested a 30-day extension to submit...
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
Car drives through red light, causes roll-over crash in Ottawa Co.
GEORGETOWN, Michigan — A woman is injured after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street around 6:12 p.m. Police say a 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving east on Chicago...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Both the Hopkins and Wayland girls’ basketball teams are unbeaten in the O-K Silver and O-K Gold conferences, respectively. Coach Zack Moushegian’s Wildcats are 12-0. Coach Mark Austin’s Vikings are 8-0. Allegan County...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
Grand Rapids teen found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was found safe with her mother, deputies say.
Sheriff: Detectives still ‘looking in all directions’ for Deanie Peters
The disappearance of 14-year-old Deanie Peters from her brother's wrestling practice more than 41 years ago remains one of West Michigan's biggest unsolved mysteries, but recently unsealed court records obtained by Target 8 show Kent County cold case detectives are still chasing down leads.
Comments / 0