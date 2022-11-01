Read full article on original website
LeBron & Savannah James Celebrate Zhuri James’ 8th Birthday In Sweet Social Media Posts
The James family celebrates the youngest of the crew Zhuri James' birthday over the weekend. Check out the posts inside.
Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 3rd Birthday with Butterfly Party: Photos
Kane and Katelyn Brown share daughters Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 11 months Happy birthday, Kingsley Rose! Over the weekend, Kane Brown and wife Katelyn celebrated daughter Kingsley's third birthday with a pink butterfly-themed party. Katelyn, 30, shared a series of beautiful photos from the dreamy event, which featured balloon arches, an enchanted-looking tent and a bounce house with Kingsley's name on it. "Cannot believe our baby girl is 3! We love you sooo much and you are our whole world!" Katelyn captioned her post on Instagram. "Your light shines...
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Attends Non-Costume Birthday Party in Full Costume
Kim Kardashian is always careful about her appearance, but this weekend she slipped up. Kardashian revealed that she got dressed up in her X-Men Halloween costume on Sunday for a gathering that turned out not to be a costume party at all. Kardashian took a selfie with her host Tracee Ellis Ross, who was apparently gracious about the mistake.
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday With Sweet Video: Watch
So sweet! Kim Kardashian started off her birthday festivities by creating a special video for herself with help from her 9-year-old daughter, North. The mother-daughter duo took to TikTok on Thursday, October 20, to share a clip that they created to ring in Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. “Moms birthday TikTok 🥳,” the reality star’s eldest child captioned a short video of the pair lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta.
Khloé Kardashian shares first photos of her baby boy
CNN — Khloé Kardashian is finally giving fans a glimpse at her baby boy. “The Kardashians” star posted the first photos of her son to social media on Sunday, in honor of Halloween. Her daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, is holding her baby brother, who is wearing a fuzzy Tigger costume. The baby boy, who she also shares with Thompson, was born in July via surrogate.
Dwyane Wade throws surprise 50th birthday party for wife Gabrielle Union in Africa
Dwyane Wade made sure wife Gabrielle Union's 50th birthday on Saturday was very special by throwing a surprise birthday party for her in Africa. The couple partied in the East African country of Tanzania and posted highlights of their celebration on Instagram. "I'm still processing the level of effort and...
Yung Miami & Southside Celebrate Their Adorable Daughter Summer Miami’s 3rd Birthday
Rapper Yung Miami and producer 808 Mafia celebrate their daughter Summer Miami's 3rd birthday over the weekend. Check out photos inside.
Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!
Lori Harvey won Halloween with her Beyoncé costume and we're loving it!
Megan Fox asks ‘devastatingly handsome’ Machine Gun Kelly to get her pregnant
Megan Fox is looking for another reason to call Machine Gun Kelly “daddy.” The “Jennifer’s Body” star asked her “devastatingly handsome” fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to get her “pregnant” after the rocker posted a thirst trap online. “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍,” Fox, 36, commented on photos of the rapper, 32, at the Time 100 Gala. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.” In the photos, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) channeled his inner “Game of Thrones” Targaryen character in a sheer, bedazzled corset, latex...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Accidentally Attends Tracee Ellis Ross Birthday Dinner In Halloween Costume
The Skims founder shared the awkward moment with her followers. Kim Kardashian is known for turning heads. However, on Monday (October 31), the famous socialite was the center of attention for a different reason than usual. The KKW founder showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique — but upon her arrival, she noticed that no one else is costume.
toofab.com
North West and Monica Did Two Very Different TLC Costumes For Halloween 2022
T-Boz commented on Monica's post, after the singer dressed up as Left Eye's 1994 mugshot. Both North West and Monica paid homage to TLC -- on, in the latter's case, one of them -- for Halloween this year ... and did so with two extremely different approaches. The 9-year-old daughter...
sheenmagazine.com
Teyana Taylor Kills Halloween… Again!
Welcome to ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ The Aunties Inc Annual Halloween Party. Girl, we had a time last night! The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ was legendary. Guests were treated to over-the-top decorations, custom-curated Cincaro Tequila cocktails, light bites, and music all night long.
Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Viral Eye Twitching Moment
Katy Perry doesn't take herself too seriously, poking fun at a recent viral video that captured the moment her eye couldn't stop twitching during a show. The 38-year-old American Idol judge was mid-show at her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday (October 23) when one of her eyes repeatedly began to close, per People. She seemingly tried to get her eye under control, gently touching the side of her eye several times, before continuing with the show and hyping up her band. The moment was caught by a fan and shared across social media, where it has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok.
Kourtney Kardashian interrupted by son Reign, 7: ‘Come on the damn trampoline’
Kourtney Kardashian’s son 7-year-old son Reign demanded that she come play with him, interrupting her calming video of a Calabasas sunset on Monday night. “Mom, come on the damn trampoline,” the young boy urged Kardashian as she filmed the stunning sky during a family Halloween party. The demand...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals that Diddy 'never broke character' on Halloween
P Diddy “never broke character” as the Joker on Halloween. That’s according to Kim Kardashian, who was seen in a photo staring at him in awe and later capturing a selfie of them partying it up for spooky season. Viral pictures and videos of the Bad Boy...
