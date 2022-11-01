ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People

Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 3rd Birthday with Butterfly Party: Photos

Kane and Katelyn Brown share daughters Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 11 months Happy birthday, Kingsley Rose! Over the weekend, Kane Brown and wife Katelyn celebrated daughter Kingsley's third birthday with a pink butterfly-themed party. Katelyn, 30, shared a series of beautiful photos from the dreamy event, which featured balloon arches, an enchanted-looking tent and a bounce house with Kingsley's name on it. "Cannot believe our baby girl is 3! We love you sooo much and you are our whole world!" Katelyn captioned her post on Instagram. "Your light shines...
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Attends Non-Costume Birthday Party in Full Costume

Kim Kardashian is always careful about her appearance, but this weekend she slipped up. Kardashian revealed that she got dressed up in her X-Men Halloween costume on Sunday for a gathering that turned out not to be a costume party at all. Kardashian took a selfie with her host Tracee Ellis Ross, who was apparently gracious about the mistake.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday With Sweet Video: Watch

So sweet! Kim Kardashian started off her birthday festivities by creating a special video for herself with help from her 9-year-old daughter, North. The mother-daughter duo took to TikTok on Thursday, October 20, to share a clip that they created to ring in Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. “Moms birthday TikTok 🥳,” the reality star’s eldest child captioned a short video of the pair lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Khloé Kardashian shares first photos of her baby boy

CNN — Khloé Kardashian is finally giving fans a glimpse at her baby boy. “The Kardashians” star posted the first photos of her son to social media on Sunday, in honor of Halloween. Her daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, is holding her baby brother, who is wearing a fuzzy Tigger costume. The baby boy, who she also shares with Thompson, was born in July via surrogate.
Page Six

Megan Fox asks ‘devastatingly handsome’ Machine Gun Kelly to get her pregnant

Megan Fox is looking for another reason to call Machine Gun Kelly “daddy.” The “Jennifer’s Body” star asked her “devastatingly handsome” fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to get her “pregnant” after the rocker posted a thirst trap online. “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍,” Fox, 36, commented on photos of the rapper, 32, at the Time 100 Gala. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.” In the photos, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) channeled his inner “Game of Thrones” Targaryen character in a sheer, bedazzled corset, latex...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Accidentally Attends Tracee Ellis Ross Birthday Dinner In Halloween Costume

The Skims founder shared the awkward moment with her followers. Kim Kardashian is known for turning heads. However, on Monday (October 31), the famous socialite was the center of attention for a different reason than usual. The KKW founder showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique — but upon her arrival, she noticed that no one else is costume.
sheenmagazine.com

Teyana Taylor Kills Halloween… Again!

Welcome to ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ The Aunties Inc Annual Halloween Party. Girl, we had a time last night! The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ was legendary. Guests were treated to over-the-top decorations, custom-curated Cincaro Tequila cocktails, light bites, and music all night long.
KKCW K103 Portland

Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Viral Eye Twitching Moment

Katy Perry doesn't take herself too seriously, poking fun at a recent viral video that captured the moment her eye couldn't stop twitching during a show. The 38-year-old American Idol judge was mid-show at her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday (October 23) when one of her eyes repeatedly began to close, per People. She seemingly tried to get her eye under control, gently touching the side of her eye several times, before continuing with the show and hyping up her band. The moment was caught by a fan and shared across social media, where it has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian reveals that Diddy 'never broke character' on Halloween

P Diddy “never broke character” as the Joker on Halloween. That’s according to Kim Kardashian, who was seen in a photo staring at him in awe and later capturing a selfie of them partying it up for spooky season. Viral pictures and videos of the Bad Boy...

