Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
HBO cancels sci-fi drama 'Westworld' after four seasons
It's time to bid farewell to the androids of Westworld. HBO has cancelled the sci-fi title after four seasons, even though showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were hoping for a fifth to reach the ending they had in mind. Nolan and Joy were trying to negotiate for a last season as recently as October, but their discussions clearly did not pan out. In a statement, HBO said:
Engadget
Combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service launching earlier than expected
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) recently announced plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming service set to debut in the summer of 2023. Now in the company's latest earnings call, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav said the combined service will arrive in the US earlier than expected in spring of 2023.
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
Paul Mescal And Phoebe Bridgers Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
Engadget
The Hulu + Live TV bundle will cost at least $5 more starting in December
Subscribers currently paying $70 will have to pay $75 for the service. Like many other streaming services over the past year, Hulu raised its subscription prices in October from $7 to $8 per month for its ad-supported tier. Now, the Disney-owned streaming service is also raising the prices for its Hulu + Live TV bundle. In an email sent to an Engadget editor, it said that the Hulu + Live TV (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) bundle will cost $75 per month on their first billing cycle after December 8th. That's $5 more than the current monthly price of $70.
Engadget
Footage of Hideo Kojima's next game may have leaked in bizarre fashion
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. For many people, the list of their most hotly anticipated video games will include "whatever is working on." If you're one of those folks, you may be interested to learn that a video showing the auteur's next title seems to have leaked ahead of a formal reveal from his studio, Kojima Productions.
Engadget
Apple is reportedly building a live TV advertising network as part of its MLS deal
The move is part of a broader push to increase ad revenue. Expect to see a fair number of ads when Apple begins streaming Major League Soccer games next year. According to , the company is building an advertising network to support its with the league. Apple has reportedly held talks with MLS sponsors about airing ads during games and accompanying programming the company has planned for next season.
Engadget
Netflix's ad-supported plan isn't working on Apple TV devices
Netflix says users will have access to the new tier on tvOS soon. If you're an Apple TV user who was considering switching to Netflix's new ad-supported plan, it might be best to hold off for now. The more budget-friendly version of the service (the "Basic with ads" tier) currently isn't supported on Apple TV devices, including the new Apple TV 4K unit.
Engadget
Here's what you need to know about Netflix's Basic with Ads plan
By the time you read this article, Netflix will have started rolling out its new “Basic with Ads” plan. After years of resisting investor pressure, the company, following its first subscriber decline in a decade, announced this past April it would begin offering an ad-supported tier. Here's everything you need to know about the company's latest offering.
Comments / 0