Robert “Bob” A. Daye of Mountain Home, AR passed away on October 27, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL to John Daye and Pauline (Udovitch) Daye on April 5, 1934. Bob served in the U.S Marine Corp for two years and in the US Army for three years. He was in the 11th Airborne Division and the 187th Regimented Airborne Team.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO