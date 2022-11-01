Read full article on original website
Kaloha Lavon Vermilyea, 68, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Kaloha Lavon Vermilyea, 68, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, died October 13, 2022.She was born November 27, 1953. A Graveside Funeral Service for Kaloha will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services...
Charles F. Hamilton, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Charles F. Hamilton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Charles F. Hamilton died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
Joyce Burk, 80, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Joyce Burk of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Joyce Burk died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Dora Anna Bates, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Dora Anna Clark Bates, 79, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2022. Anna was born in Old Joe Arkansas on March 25, 1943, to LH and Dora Evalina Smith Clark. Anna is survived by two children Trena Kochman and Lee Dean Watters; and four grandchildren, Deanna, Mitchell, Shawn, and Rachel; and six great-grandchildren.
Eva Martin, 88, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Eva Martin of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Eva Martin died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Harvey ‘Jim’ Montgomery, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Harvey ‘Jim’ Montgomery of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Harvey ‘Jim’ Montgomery died Friday in Mountain Home.
Ina Belle Tilley, 74, Mountain Home (Sheldon Goodrich)
Ina Belle (Tilley) Crawford Martino, born May 18, 1948 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Geraldene and Lonnie Tilley and died October 24, 2022. Ina is survived by 3 children, Paula, Nikki, Bryan Crawford, 2 step-daughters Terry and Michele, sister Lannie Williams, brother Tony (Eddie) Tilley, 10 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
Kait 8
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will soon receive a much-needed addition. Hardy Beach in Sharp County will soon be home to a bathroom and cold shower. Mayor Ernie Rose said the building would allow a clean place for people to use the bathroom...
James Stanley Wisniewski, 81, Ash Flat (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old James Stanley Wisniewski of Ash Flat are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Stanley Wisniewski died Wednesday at White River Medical Center in Batesville.
Talk of the Town – November 2
Join us for the Our Community Cares addition of Talk of the Town – The Elks Lodge of Mountain Home.
2022 Arkansas ballot issue guides still available
The Baxter County Extension Office has received an additional supply of the University of Arkansas voter guides. The guides can be picked up at the Baxter County Collector’s Office located at 8 East 7th Street across from the Baxter County Courthouse and the Extension Office located at 3 East 9th Street in Mountain Home.
Hiker reported missing at Buffalo River found near Horseshoe Bend trail
A hiker reported missing near the Buffalo National River in Newton County has been located on the Horseshoe Bend trail near the Red Bluff lookout. Search and rescue personnel found Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around noon Tuesday and assisted him to Kyle’s Landing. He was reportedly in good spirits.
Thursday basketball schedule includes makeup games between Flippin, Calico Rock
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule. On the high school level, Flippin travels to Calico Rock for makeup games, and Timbo hosts Deer. In junior high basketball, Cotter makes the trip to Omaha, Viola heads to Imboden to meet Sloan-Hendrix, Ozark Mountain entertains Harrison Eagle Heights at St. Joe, and Lead Hill is home against Bergman.
Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire
A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
Robert ‘Bob’ A. Daye, 88, Mountain Home (Roller)
Robert “Bob” A. Daye of Mountain Home, AR passed away on October 27, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL to John Daye and Pauline (Udovitch) Daye on April 5, 1934. Bob served in the U.S Marine Corp for two years and in the US Army for three years. He was in the 11th Airborne Division and the 187th Regimented Airborne Team.
Rural MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident
A rural Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident last Tuesday night in Baxter County. Twenty-three-year-old Whitney Mendenhall was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mendenhall was heading towart the Norfork Dam on...
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHCA Red-Black Games
High school basketball makes up the local Tuesday schedule. Mountain Home Christian Acadmey will hold its Red-Black Games, Cotter hosts Kingston, Norfork entertains Mount Vernon-Enola, Flippin travels to Mount Judea, Viola makes the trip to Omaha, Calico Rock heads to Lead Hill, Ozark Mountain is home against Jasper at Western Grove, Rural Special travels to Pangburn, Bergman hosts Haas Hall-Bentonville, and Valley Springs makes the trip to Greers Ferry to meet West Side.
Holiday meat sale conducted by MH softball program
The Mountain Home softball program is partnering with Holy Smokes BBQ and Catering for its 10th-annual holiday meat sale. Orders will be accepted through Nov. 10. Turkey breasts can be ordered at $70 at an average of four pounds. Five to six pounds of pork butt will cost $45, beef tri-tips at 1 1/2 to two pounds are $30, an average three-pound beef brisket is $70, and a boneless ham at eight to 10 pounds is $60. Checks should be made payable to the “Bomber Booster Club.”
