Expected Financial Services chair found consensus with Democrats
Rep. Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, says he was upstaged in September at a fundraiser for his own reelection campaign. About four dozen lobbyists at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in downtown Washington were more interested in listening to his guest speaker, Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, a North Carolina Republican, than to him.
Budget panel race is on, regardless of Ways and Means outcome
A competition to decide who will lead Republicans on the House Budget Committee in the next Congress is underway — even if the current occupant doesn’t get the promotion he’s seeking. Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, the current top Republican on Budget, is running for his party's top...
Amazon, other PACs resume donations to electoral objectors
After suspending donations to Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election, a collection of PACs, including those of Amazon and Caterpillar, restarted contributions ahead of midterm elections in which the GOP is favored to win House control. Most business and industry political action committees that announced pauses after...
At the Races: Are we there yet?
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Back in June, it seemed likely that abortion would dominate the midterms. The Supreme Court had just...
Closing Arguments: Republicans, Democrats make their case to Americans ahead of midterm elections
Candidates for Senate, Congress, governor and mayor from across the country share why voters should choose them in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Rep. Conor Lamb makes his case against ‘the two extremes’
Conor Lamb was every Democrat’s favorite Democrat in March 2018, a star in the making. He won one of the first congressional contests after Donald Trump took the White House, a special election in a part of western Pennsylvania that the president had carried by nearly 20 points. So,...
Final race ratings point toward escalating GOP gains
ANALYSIS — It could be a normal midterm election after all. The 2022 cycle has felt like a roller coaster at times, as we’ve seen glimmers of evidence that Democrats could buck the midterm trend. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning abortion rights woke up apathetic Democrats, giving the party demonstrable momentum in the late summer. But Republicans are closing fast, and voters frustrated by a sputtering economy and urban crime are poised to send a message to President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress.
The known knowns of the 2022 midterm election
Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., speaks during the Asian American Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus event at Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on October 22, the first day of early voting in Nevada. In the background are Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolack and Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. The results of the House Democrats' races and Cortez Masto's Senate campaign might presage what kind of nationwide results we can expect in the 2022 midterm elections. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
