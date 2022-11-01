ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Laketown Township Trees Ready For Role In Highland Games

LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A future Highland Games champion may literally have roots in Laketown Township. Local participants in the Holland Celtic Festival and Highland Games collected more than a dozen fallen trees from two township parks on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that will be used for caber toss, a traditional Scottish competition of throwing a large, tapered pole.
Missouri Company Acquires West Michigan-Based Craig’s Cruisers

BRANSON, MO (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A string of West Michigan-based entertainment centers will soon become part of a multi-state enterprise. On Wednesday, Five Star Parks and Attractions announced the acquisition of the three Craig’s Cruisers locations for an undisclosed amount. The move for the site off of Chicago Drive and US-31 in Holland, along with those south of Grand Rapids and in Muskegon, extends Five Star’s reach to 19 centers in nine states.
Holland Police Log November 2-3, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
Tulip Time Announces Attractions for Next May’s Event

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 2, 2022) – Another sign that Holland’s annual signature event is coming back from the effects of the 2020 COVID-related cancellation came on Wednesday. Tulip Time Festival officials announced its entertainment and exhibition lineup, and after two years of scaled back attractions, the festival...
Zeeland Police Log October 24-November 2, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
Hope Women’s Basketball Tops D3hoops.com Preseason Poll

The Hope College women’s basketball team will begin this season where the Flying Dutch left off the last season: ranked No.1. The reigning NCAA Division III national champions topped the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25 poll announced on Monday. With 586 points, the Flying Dutch finished 19 points ahead of...
Woman Hurt in Traffic Signal Crash on M-121

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.
