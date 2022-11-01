Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
whtc.com
Laketown Township Trees Ready For Role In Highland Games
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A future Highland Games champion may literally have roots in Laketown Township. Local participants in the Holland Celtic Festival and Highland Games collected more than a dozen fallen trees from two township parks on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that will be used for caber toss, a traditional Scottish competition of throwing a large, tapered pole.
whtc.com
Missouri Company Acquires West Michigan-Based Craig’s Cruisers
BRANSON, MO (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A string of West Michigan-based entertainment centers will soon become part of a multi-state enterprise. On Wednesday, Five Star Parks and Attractions announced the acquisition of the three Craig’s Cruisers locations for an undisclosed amount. The move for the site off of Chicago Drive and US-31 in Holland, along with those south of Grand Rapids and in Muskegon, extends Five Star’s reach to 19 centers in nine states.
whtc.com
Holland Police Log November 2-3, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
whtc.com
Tulip Time Announces Attractions for Next May’s Event
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 2, 2022) – Another sign that Holland’s annual signature event is coming back from the effects of the 2020 COVID-related cancellation came on Wednesday. Tulip Time Festival officials announced its entertainment and exhibition lineup, and after two years of scaled back attractions, the festival...
whtc.com
Zeeland Police Log October 24-November 2, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: (800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
whtc.com
Hope Women’s Basketball Tops D3hoops.com Preseason Poll
The Hope College women’s basketball team will begin this season where the Flying Dutch left off the last season: ranked No.1. The reigning NCAA Division III national champions topped the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25 poll announced on Monday. With 586 points, the Flying Dutch finished 19 points ahead of...
whtc.com
Woman Hurt in Traffic Signal Crash on M-121
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.
whtc.com
Suspect Arrested for Possible Involvement in String of Business Mail Thefts
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 29-year-old Grand Rapids man is in custody as a possible suspect in a string of mailbox robberies in Ottawa County last month, and he is possibly a suspect in a longer string stretching back to this spring. On Wednesday, Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0