BRANSON, MO (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A string of West Michigan-based entertainment centers will soon become part of a multi-state enterprise. On Wednesday, Five Star Parks and Attractions announced the acquisition of the three Craig’s Cruisers locations for an undisclosed amount. The move for the site off of Chicago Drive and US-31 in Holland, along with those south of Grand Rapids and in Muskegon, extends Five Star’s reach to 19 centers in nine states.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO