NBC 29 News
Plenty of clouds and pleasant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Despite increasing cloudiness today, temperatures will still be above normal for this time of the year. Expect mostly cloudy conditions tonight with areas of patchy fog. Sunshine is expected to return Thursday, and more 70s will be on tap for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Warmer than Average
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns today and Friday. Some clouds come back this weekend with a passing shower risk. Milder than average through at least the first weekend of November. Thursday afternoon: Mainly sunny and mild. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s. Thursday night: Some fog late into the...
NBC 29 News
Morning fog, clearing and warmer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that brought rain to the area is now to our east. Low level moisture is resulting in widespread fog this morning. Give yourself extra time before heading out to work or school. Once the fog lifts, sunshine will boost temperatures into the 70s throughout much of the week. Have a great and safe day !
cbs19news
Fall back could impact sleep schedules
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Saving Time, so clocks will go back one hour. And, as nice as it is for most people to gain an hour of sleep, for parents of young children, it could be tough. Pediatrician Sue Murphy at Pediatric...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
NBC 29 News
UVA Planetarium Nights are back
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A vision created more than 200 years is coming to life at the University of Virginia. “In 1818, Thomas Jefferson had a vision to paint a planetarium on the rotunda dome and it would mimic the Charlottesville night sky for various reasons that never came about,” Andrea Seese said.
C-Ville Weekly
A force in her field
Joyce Chopra will be interviewed by Paul Wagner following a screening of Smooth Talk at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4 at Violet Crown Cinema. The filmmaker and author will read from Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond at New Dominion Bookshop on November 11. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival.
NBC 29 News
Julie Caruccio saddling in as UVA’s new Cavalier on Horseback
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Julie Caruccio was a perfect fit to be Virginia’s new Cavalier on Horseback. She grew up a big UVA sports fan, she’s a Virginia alum, and most importantly, she’s ridden horses for years. “It’s the biggest adrenaline rush I’ve ever experienced,” Caruccio said....
NBC 29 News
Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger event in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort held its annual Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger. The annual Special Olympics tennis tournament began 14 years ago. This event help fund the experience tennis tournament, which is held in January with Special Olympics tennis athletes. “The community loves it....
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
NBC 29 News
CAAR releases 2022 3rd Quarter Report
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtor says home sales are dropping, but prices are not. In its third quarter report, CAAR says the higher home prices are driven by low inventory in the area. “The overall factor is our market is moderating. The sky is not...
Page County family turns Halloween into hope
LURAY, Va. — Halloween is all about the tricks or treats, costumes and candy, frights and fun. However, one Luray family is also using the holiday to serve as a beacon of hope for children fighting for their lives at St. Jude Research Hospital.
NBC 29 News
UVa’s Kihei Clark Ready for a fifth season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Basketball Team kicks off their season on Monday at the John Paul Jones Arena. The ‘Hoos have a handful of newcomers, but one member of the 2019 Championship team is back for another year. Point guard Kihei Clark is back for...
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
NBC 29 News
Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive hosts kick-off event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive is partnering up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help those in need this season. During November and December, each participating home service company will encourage its customers to collect non-perishable food donations for BRAFB. “Every one...
NBC 29 News
Chris Long to host tailgate fundraiser before UVA game Nov. 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two-time Super Bowl champion and former UVA Cavalier defense lineman Chris Long is hosting a hometown fundraiser Saturday, November 5. The event is to help the Chris Long Foundation get clean water and education equity to communities in need. Long says he was inspired to do...
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 North near Mount Crawford
Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 at mile marker 239N in Rockingham County, due to a vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and left lane are both closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. Stay with WHSV...
NBC 29 News
Wildlife Center of Virginia and Ohio Department of Natural Resources work to restore woodrat population
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An Allegheny woodrat has made the trek from Virginia to Ohio to help population numbers there, where the species is endangered. The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro helped the little creature when it got stuck in a glue trap. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources...
