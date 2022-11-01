Read full article on original website
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Nov. 3, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Barron County law enforcement, DHS Director seeing increase in overdose deaths
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County law enforcement and the Barron County Health/Human Services Director say they are seeing an increase in overdose deaths. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Health/Human Services Director, on Nov 3, 2022 law enforcement from across Barron County came together to discuss the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in their communities.
UPDATE: Huber Walk Away From Rusk County Jail Located In Barron
RUSK COUNTY -- Rusk County Jail Inmate, Kevin Ramsey, who was released on October 27, 2022, for a medical appointment in Ladysmith and failed to return, has been located. At the time, Rusk County Jail staff contacted the medical facility and confirmed Ramsey did not show up for the scheduled appointment.
Status conference requested in Lily Peters homicide case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County district attorney is requesting a status conference in the case of the teenage boy accused of killing 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters. As of now, the next hearing in the case isn’t scheduled until Aug. of next year. Court records show...
Chippewa County hit-and-run suspect appears in court Tuesday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with hit-and-run and fleeing law enforcement in September appeared in court on Tuesday. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau is charged with five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of hit and run involving injury, two counts of hit and run and one count of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator.
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with children in vehicle in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after a crash in Dunn County Monday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol said 30-year-old Brittany Hester of Elk Mound was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at 9:46 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near the Highway 25 exit in Menomonie.
Drug Investigation Leads To Felony Charges For Polk County Bar Owner
POLK COUNTY -- A drug investigation in Polk County has resulted in multiple felony charges for Michael Heilman, owner of the Glass Bar in Centuria, WI, including delivery of Marijuana and possession with intent to deliver Psilocybin mushrooms. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider.
Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Eau Claire County Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Eau Claire County Tuesday. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted along Highway 53 in Eau Claire County. The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which...
Authorities investigating inmate death at Polk County Jail
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An inmate is pronounced dead after EMS and additional authorities responded to the Polk County Jail Saturday morning. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 30, around 1:00 a.m., Polk County Corrections Officers discovered an inmate in his cell unconscious and not breathing. Life saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded to the Polk County Jail. The inmate was pronounced dead.
Charges allege drunken driver in fatal Wis. crash told trooper she was relapsed alcoholic
HUDSON, Wis. -- A woman now facing a homicidal drunken driving charge in a crash that killed a local heavy metal guitarist told a trooper she was an alcoholic who had relapsed before a wedding, charges allege.Amber Pospisil, 31, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, St. Croix County court documents show.The fatal crash occurred on Interstate 94 near Hudson, Wisconsin, early Sunday. A criminal complaint states a caller alerted authorities to a driver going the wrong way on the freeway. Minutes later, a four-vehicle crash occurred.Two vehicles had...
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case
(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, Wisconsin
A chemical leak at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin, resulted in a brief shelter-in-place Monday morning. Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure to Anatox and Lysine. One of those employees was on-site when the chemical leak happened, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
WisDOT seeking comment on proposed resurfacing project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting intended to get input on a proposed cold in-place recycling project in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the proposed project is on Wisconsin Highway 40...
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
Bond set for 2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bond is set for each of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept. shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17. 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were taken into custody and each given a 1,000,000.00 cash bond.
Chemical Leak At Jennie-O In Barron County Closes Hwy 8
BARRON COUNTY -- A chemical leak at Jennie-O in Barron Closed HWY 8 earlier this morning, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:27am on Monday, October 31 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant in Barron reporting a chemical leak at its Main Plant Feed Mill location. Upon arrival, emergency responders conducted an assessment and determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) had been accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. Jennie-O had immediately evacuated the facility to protect employees against inhalation hazards.
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
