Sawyer County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Nov. 3, 2022
SAWYER COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Sawyer County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Sawyer County.
Barron County Law Enforcement, DHS Director Issue Joint Press Release On Overdose Deaths
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is a press release put out by Barron County Law Enforcement and Barron County DHS Director regarding overdose deaths. On Nov 3, 2022, law enforcement from across Barron County came together to talk about the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in our communities. Today we stand together to ask for your help.
UPDATE: Huber Walk Away From Rusk County Jail Located In Barron
UPDATE: Sheriff Releases Name Of Deceased In Clear Lake Fatal Crash
Drug Investigation Leads To Felony Charges For Polk County Bar Owner
POLK COUNTY -- A drug investigation in Polk County has resulted in multiple felony charges for Michael Heilman, owner of the Glass Bar in Centuria, WI, including delivery of Marijuana and possession with intent to deliver Psilocybin mushrooms.
Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road
Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued an appeal to find a man who went missing from Carlton County last week. Lucas Dudden, 38, was reported missing on Halloween, but the last time his family had contact with his was Oct. 26. His vehicle was found parked...
Authorities investigating inmate death at Polk County Jail
Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing Man
Polk County Jail inmate dies in cell early Sunday morning
Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, Wisconsin
No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County
Man found dead inside Wisconsin jail cell
Chemical Leak At Jennie-O In Barron County Closes Hwy 8
BARRON COUNTY -- A chemical leak at Jennie-O in Barron Closed HWY 8 earlier this morning, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:27am on Monday, October 31 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant in Barron reporting a chemical leak at its Main Plant Feed Mill location. Upon arrival, emergency responders conducted an assessment and determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) had been accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. Jennie-O had immediately evacuated the facility to protect employees against inhalation hazards.
1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning
Early Morning Crash In Clear Lake Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake has resulted in a fatality, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:30a, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single0vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
Burnett County Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive
BURNETT COUNTY — A 41-year-old inmate at the Burnett County Jail has died after he was found unresponsive by staff Friday night, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s office. Press Release. On October 28, 2022, at 6:59 p.m., Inmate Chad Daly, 41 years of...
Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor
BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
Authorities searching for Wisconsin inmate after no-showing medical appointment
Stolen Vehicle Investigation That Lead To Seizure Of 276 Grams Of Meth Results In Felony Convictions
POLK COUNTY – An investigation into a stolen vehicle led to the seizure of 276 grams of Methamphetamine and the arrest of Samantha Leuthard and Jacob McPheeters. Leuthard and McPheeters each received criminal convictions out of the incident, with Leuthard recently receiving her sentence from the Court.
