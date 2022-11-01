(KNSI) – Law enforcement is looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help locating Lucas Dudden. The 38-year-old man’s family and friends have not heard from him since he left Carlton on October 25. Police say he was last seen in McGregor where his vehicle and belongings have been located.

