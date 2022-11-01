Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Play ‘Grinch’ Bingo to Help Local Fuzzy Puppies and Cute Kitties
LaMa Animal Rescue is a local non-profit, no-kill animal shelter and they're holding a super fun 'Grinch' themed bingo fundraiser Saturday, December 2nd to help support their mission!. So what's the mission? That's easy! LaMa is an advocate for the many homeless, abused, and neglected animals in northwest Louisiana and...
Family Holiday Events in the Shreveport Bossier Area
Folks are already starting to think about Christmas and all the great things that happen during the holiday season. Some of these special events in the Shreveport Bossier area will be kicking off in the next couple of weeks. I even found that tickets for the Polar Express Train ride in East Texas are selling out fast, so I thought now is a good time to let you know about some of the most incredible Christmas events coming up in our area.
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Bossier Firefighters Holding Benefit Fish Fry For One Of Own
Matt and Melissa Kinney are two of the kindest human beings the Good Lord ever placed on this earth. And even while their faith is being tested, both are unwavering in their Christian walk. Matt is a Bossier City Firefighter and Melissa is an art teacher at TL Rodes Elementary...
Fact or Fiction: You Can See The Space Station From Shreveport
The International Space Station, or ISS, is a massive multi-national space program that orbits the Earth in low orbit. The station is a "modular" space station, meaning it's been assembled through smaller parts over time. The completed station currently weighs 980,208 pounds (on Earth) and has a length of 239.4 feet, and a width of 357.5 feet.
Shreveport Can Brag About it’s Latest Newly Published Author Now
The City of Shreveport can now add the name of another published author to its list of local dignitaries! A lot of people don't realize this, but many writers have called Shreveport home, like William Joyce, James Dobson, Kevyn Aucoin, Judy Christie, Tom Logan, and more!. The latest published author...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
It’s National Sandwich Day. What Counts as a Sammie, Shreveport?
It's National Sandwich Day and the age-old question has come back to haunt us... what foods are actually considered a sandwich?. If you ask me, it's some type of carb with a filling. However, I'm not an expert on these things, so I turned to dictionary.com. They define a sandwich as, 'two or more slices of bread with a layer of meat, fish, cheese, etc., between them: a tuna sandwich. 2. a partially slit bread roll, pita, etc., with a filling: a falafel sandwich. 3. open sandwich. 4. something resembling or suggesting a sandwich, as something in horizontal layers: a plywood sandwich. a plywood sandwich.'
Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard
Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
When Exactly is Trick or Treating This Year for Shreveport?
Halloween 2022 is expected to be huge this year. After two years of lockdowns, families are ready to get back to life. This year, the kids will be wearing masks that are actually fun. And as we expect record number of trick-or-treaters, we can also expect a higher possibility of children getting hurt.
Shreveport Sees Two Afternoon Shootings in One Day
Shreveport Police are investigating 2 shootings that has left 2 people injured. This first call came into dispatch on Wednesday (11/2/22) around 3:58 p.m. from the 200 block of Mayfair Street, which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport
Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
Highest Rated Horror Movies Filmed In Shreveport
The Shreveport horror machine keeps going. There have been plenty of movies made in the Shreveport market, and as we've looked at before, a large portion of them seem to be horror movies. That's not a bad thing either. Horror movies are big business. They may not be the most...
Shreveport Legend James Burton Reveals Important Health Update
Over the past few weeks, music fans across the world have been keeping up with the latest updates on legendary guitarist James Burton. James Burton revealed on social media in September that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. The 83 year old musician underwent surgery at Nashville's Vanderbilt Hospital the...
Exciting Concert Announcement! Thomas Rhett Coming To Bossier
2022 has been an incredible concert year for country music fans! We have had everyone from Brooks and Dunn to Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton. However, 2023 is beginning to shape up to be an even better year!. Of course, Kane Brown is bringing Dustin Lynch and LoCash to Brookshire...
Feud in Louisiana Over What Regions Are Really Cajun
Shreveport Bossier and all of north Louisiana are getting lots of disrespect from hundreds of folks in south Louisiana. It's a map called "Is It Cajun?" A group called "Developing Lafayette" posted this map and on this map, all of north Louisiana is listed as part of southern Arkansas. Shreveport is listed as a suburb of Dallas. The entire Baton Rouge and New Orleans region is listed as part of southern Mississippi. Lake Charles is listed as part of east Texas.
Get Parker McCollum Concert Tickets Today During Special Presale
The 2023 country concert calendar in Shreveport-Bossier is already beginning to book up!. We just learned a few weeks ago about the huge Kane Brown: Drunk or Dreamin Tour's upcoming concert on May 6 with Dustin Lynch and LoCash at Brookshire Grocery Arena. And now, the big news is that...
Hilarious Halloween Display Has People Laughing in Bossier
There Have Been Hilarious Halloween Displays on TikTok. Some of my favorites have me in stitches begging my friend to please put the effort into their Halloween lawn decor. I love seeing what people are doing with those huge 12-foot skeletons that keep selling out at Home Depot. Check Out...
