Kevin Owens’ push may be a (temporary) victim of the hot Sami Zayn-Bloodline angle

There is nothing hotter in WWE right now than the unlikely insertion of Sami Zayn into the Bloodline. The “Honorary Uce” has been a constant source of both laughs and drama since ingratiating himself with Roman Reigns , The Usos , Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa , and his interactions with Reigns, in particular, have become some of the most consistently entertaining moments in televised wrestling.

But could Zayn’s unexpected success in this angle have inadvertently cost his good real life friend Kevin Owens some of his momentum? Quite possibly, if a recent report from WrestleVotes is on the money.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that WWE was planning for Sami and KO to reunite, but things changed once the Bloodline angle took off.

Whatever they had planned for Kevin Owens is totally on pause because this stuff with Sami doesn’t come around often. This was supposed to be a little three, four week comedy deal, and it’s getting big.

WWE had already made teases in the direction of the Canadians reuniting, with Owens making attempts to tell Zayn that the Bloodline was simply using him. Everything was pointing toward Reigns and company disposing of Zayn once they no longer had use for him, with Sami and KO potentially teaming together for some payback.

But that was before Zayn’s segments with the Bloodline became appointment viewing every week. It’s possible the endgame will still look similar, but considering Reigns has signaled he may now trust Zayn more than his own blood relative, Jey Uso , there’s no guarantee of that.

Regardless, it’s comforting to hear that WWE may still have Owens and Zayn find their way back together, because it’s easy to see them as the most over duo in the company if they do. Not only is Zayn’s current run his best ever in WWE from a creative standpoint, but fans have reacted very positively to KO reverting to his focused, no nonsense persona from days gone by.

As a team, they just might be magic. Just not until the Honorary Uce reaches whatever final chapter is written for him in the Bloodline.