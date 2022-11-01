ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
netflixjunkie.com

“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast

Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
RadarOnline

'We Get It, You Bagged The Gorilla': Megyn Kelly Lashes Out At Meghan Markle For Referring To Prince Harry As 'My Husband'

Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly lashed out at Meghan Markle in a bizarre rant after the Duchess of Sussex referred to Prince Harry as "my husband" on a recent episode of her podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly devoted time from her SiriusXM radio show to dwell on Markle, who she referred to as a "commoner."Kelly obsessively dissected the Duchess's podcast, Archetypes, during which Markle shared her family's morning routine and referred to Prince Harry as "my husband." The right-winged radio host is over Markle talking about Prince Harry — and the rest of the Royal brood — on...
Cheryl E Preston

The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out

According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.

