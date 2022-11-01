ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Will Live in 2 Florida Cities Following Their Divorce: Source

The couple, who will file for divorce on Friday morning, will both remain in Florida Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady will both remain in Florida after they split. On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed the couple will file for divorce after 13 years of marriage. According to a source with knowledge, Brady, 45, will remain in Tampa, and he also has a residence in Miami. Bündchen, 42, is going to be living in Miami. Sources told PEOPLE that they will both file in Florida on Friday morning. "The settlement is all worked out," a source with knowledge of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Travis Kelce admits he hates one NFL team

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was recently asked if he hates any other NFL franchises. He does, and the answer probably won’t surprise you very much given how much so many other people hate that team. Kelce, who has been making the rounds recently with brother...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Lewis, Lohaus, Acres, Wenstrom, Jackson debut; Green signed; Turner cut; Kuberski born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, forward Reggie Lewis debuted for the team in a 125-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in 1987. Born on the 21st of this month in Baltimore, Maryland, Lewis would play collegiately for Boston-area Northeastern University under New England coaching legend Jim Calhoun (better known for his time at UConn) before being drafted by Boston with the 22nd overall pick of the 1987 NBA draft.
BOSTON, MA

