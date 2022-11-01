ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Final WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Full Match Card

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the 2022 Crown Jewel pay-per-view, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Headlining the show will be Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against social media star Logan Paul. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set for a major grudge match, two giants will collide in Omos vs. Braun Strowman, the Raw Women's Championship is up for grabs in a Last Woman Standing match, and more.

