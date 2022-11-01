Read full article on original website
Final WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Full Match Card
WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the 2022 Crown Jewel pay-per-view, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Headlining the show will be Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against social media star Logan Paul. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set for a major grudge match, two giants will collide in Omos vs. Braun Strowman, the Raw Women's Championship is up for grabs in a Last Woman Standing match, and more.
Breaking Down the Timeline of Rumors and News on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Mega Match
Some stories have gone on for so long that they begin to take on a life of their own. It’s starting to feel like The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has reached such mythical status. Over the last few years, the hope for a dream match featuring the two WWE superstars has reached a fever pitch.
