BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO