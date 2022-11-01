ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

No question how to vote

There are two ballot questions on the Nov. 8 ballot that are specific to voters in Tisbury, and another for Oak Bluffs, and one of the four statewide ballot questions has some specific interest for the Island. We start with Question 5 in Tisbury, which would allow customers to go...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Coogan, Rizzo appointed to building committee

Tisbury’s two member select board appointed Geoghan Coogan and Sally Rizzo to the burgeoning high school building committee Wednesday night. Coogan and Rizzo beat out architects Ben Robinson and James Moffit. Coogan, a Vineyard Haven attorney, former select board member, and coach of the Martha’s Vineyard High School girl’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVC seeks energy planner

As part of its effort to enhance the Island’s energy resiliency, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission is looking to add a new member to its planning staff. A press release issued by MVC climate planner Liz Durkee on Tuesday states that the MVC will seek candidates to work alongside recently hired commission energy planner Kate Warner.
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts residents to see increase in electricity rates

(WJAR) — Residents in Massachusetts are expected to see a spike in their electrical bills this winter. National Grid customers in Massachusetts could see a 64% increase in their electricity rates. Eversource also expects to raise rates. Their CEO is warning of a natural gas shortage. The rate increases...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills

Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Question 3 on Your Mass. Election Ballot Addresses Liquor Licenses

It’s a battle over booze - Massachusetts Ballot Question 3 addresses several issues involving alcohol sales. The state limits the number of liquor licenses town by town. According to the Massachusetts Package Store Association, about 800 small stores have sold their licenses over the past four years. "The stores...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Outside money pours into state auditor’s race

OUTSIDE GROUPS are pouring money into the race for state auditor between Democratic Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Republican Anthony Amore, a possible signal that the race may be tightening with just a week to go until Election Day. A super PAC with ties to Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday reported...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, explained

What is Question 2 on the general election ballot?. Question 2 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy