Local energy officials react to ‘historic’ rate hikes
The changes are a concern for many as we head into the colder months. Effective Nov. 1, Rhode Island Energy will charge natural gas customers more to heat their homes.
Martha's Vineyard Times
No question how to vote
There are two ballot questions on the Nov. 8 ballot that are specific to voters in Tisbury, and another for Oak Bluffs, and one of the four statewide ballot questions has some specific interest for the Island. We start with Question 5 in Tisbury, which would allow customers to go...
Massachusetts’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Opens Today — Who Qualifies To Apply?
Heating bills are expected to surge this winter, thanks to higher fuel costs and colder weather, but there's help available to low-income Massachusetts residents. The Massachusetts Department of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Coogan, Rizzo appointed to building committee
Tisbury’s two member select board appointed Geoghan Coogan and Sally Rizzo to the burgeoning high school building committee Wednesday night. Coogan and Rizzo beat out architects Ben Robinson and James Moffit. Coogan, a Vineyard Haven attorney, former select board member, and coach of the Martha’s Vineyard High School girl’s...
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
WCVB
Massachusetts keeping quiet on who’s getting tax rebates first
BOSTON — Have you received your Massachusetts tax rebate yet? The state says it started paying them out yesterday, but only a fraction of taxpayers got theirs. NewsCenter 5 has heard from a lot of people with questions or looking for more details, specifically around the timing of the rebates.
Mass. tax refund formula flawed, checks will be too high, new report claims
With the distribution of nearly $3 billion in tax refunds to Bay Staters now underway, a troubling new analysis into Chapter 62F claims Massachusetts officials are contending with a “mirage of ‘excess’ tax revenue” that triggered the controversial tax cap law to take effect for the first time since the 1980s.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC seeks energy planner
As part of its effort to enhance the Island’s energy resiliency, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission is looking to add a new member to its planning staff. A press release issued by MVC climate planner Liz Durkee on Tuesday states that the MVC will seek candidates to work alongside recently hired commission energy planner Kate Warner.
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts residents to see increase in electricity rates
(WJAR) — Residents in Massachusetts are expected to see a spike in their electrical bills this winter. National Grid customers in Massachusetts could see a 64% increase in their electricity rates. Eversource also expects to raise rates. Their CEO is warning of a natural gas shortage. The rate increases...
nbcboston.com
When Will You Get Your Massachusetts Tax Refund Check? Here's What the State Says
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers on Tuesday when the calendar officially changed to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need for concern. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds,...
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills
Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
Auditor’s investigators found over $13.5 million in public benefit fraud
A new report from the Office of the State Auditor has found that public assistance fraud more than doubled between FY21 ($6,139,720.51) and FY22 ($13,519,349.55) in Massachusetts.
Mass. tax refunds start this week, but here’s why yours could take longer
As Massachusetts officials prepare to send nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers starting this week, the Department of Revenue late Monday afternoon clarified its staggered distribution plan for Bay Staters. Tax refunds, issued as checks in the mail or via direct deposit, will start flowing Tuesday...
nbcboston.com
Question 3 on Your Mass. Election Ballot Addresses Liquor Licenses
It’s a battle over booze - Massachusetts Ballot Question 3 addresses several issues involving alcohol sales. The state limits the number of liquor licenses town by town. According to the Massachusetts Package Store Association, about 800 small stores have sold their licenses over the past four years. "The stores...
Mass. expands eligibility for tax refund checks, direct deposits
Massachusetts state officials have expanded the eligibility parameters for Chapter 62F tax refunds, with the highly anticipated distribution of checks and direct deposits now underway for taxpayers. The Baker administration previously said Bay Staters who filed their 2021 state tax returns on or before Oct. 17 — and who had...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Outside money pours into state auditor’s race
OUTSIDE GROUPS are pouring money into the race for state auditor between Democratic Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Republican Anthony Amore, a possible signal that the race may be tightening with just a week to go until Election Day. A super PAC with ties to Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday reported...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
WCVB
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, explained
What is Question 2 on the general election ballot?. Question 2 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The...
