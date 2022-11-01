Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At Clemson

A first glance look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers

Notre Dame (5-3) picked up a big win last weekend against Syracuse, but the Irish need to quickly get refocused for the upcoming matchup against Clemson. The 5th-ranked Tigers present Notre Dame with its toughest test since the season opener at Ohio State.

We continue our coverage of this huge matchup with a first glance look at the Tigers.

Game Date : Saturday, November 5

Start Time : 7:30 PM ET

Network : NBC

Current Line : Clemson -4.5, O/U 46

Let's take a look at Clemson.

HEAD COACH - Dabo Swinney (15th season)

Record : 158-36 (97-19 in the ACC)

Clemson hired Dabo Swinney as its interim coach all the way back in 2008 when it fired then coach Tommy Bowden. The interim tag was eventually removed, but Swinney struggled in his first two seasons, going 9-5 in 2009 and 6-7 in 2010.

Things began to turn around in 2011, when the Tigers finished 10-3, winning the ACC championship. A blowout loss to West Virginia (70-33) in the Orange resulted in Swinney making some major changes, and the program was never the same.

Clemson has won at least 10 games for 11 straight seasons, and the turnaround began in 2012 when the Tigers went 11-2 and knocked off LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, then followed that up with another 11-2 campaign that ended with an Orange Bowl victory over Ohio State.

Clemson earned its first College Football Playoff berth in 2015, losing in the title game against Alabama (45-40). The Tigers got revenge the following season, defeating Alabama 35-31 to earn the program's first national title since 1981. After a first round exit in 2017, the Tigers once again beat Alabama for a title in 2018, blasting the Tide 44-16.

Clemson is just 1-2 in playoff games since then, and last season was the first time the Tigers missed the playoff since 2014. Clemson has gotten back on track a bit in 2022 and comes into the matchup against Notre Dame with a perfect 8-0 record.

Offensive Coordinator : Brandon Streeter (1st season)

Defensive Coordinator : Wes Goodwin (1st season)

2022 RESULTS (8-0)

vs. Georgia Tech - Won 41-10 (Atlanta)

Furman - Won 35-12

Louisiana Tech - Won 48-20

at #20 Wake Forest - Won 51-45 (2 OT)

#21 NC State - Won 30-20

at Boston College - Won 31-3

at Florida State - Won 34-28

#22 Syracuse - Won 27-21

at Notre Dame

Louisville

Miami, Fla.

South Carolina

2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing : RB Will Shipley - 123 att., 739 yards, 6.0 YPC, 10 TD; QB DJ Uiagalelei - 89 att., 350 yards, 3.9 YPC, 4 TD; RB Phil Mafah - 63 att., 283 yards, 4.5 YPC, 2 TD

Passing : QB DJ Uiagalelei - 150 com., 235 att., 63.8%, 1,803 yards, 17 TD, 4 INT, 148.74 rating; QB Cade Klubnik - 9 com., 19 att., 47.4%, 85 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 102.32 rating

Receiving : WR Antonio Williams - 29 rec., 364 yards, 12.6 YPC, 2 TD; WR Joseph Ngata - 20 rec., 324 yards, 16.2 YPC, 1 TD; WR Beaux Collins - 18 rec., 290 yards, 16.1 YPC, 5 TD; TE Davis Allen - 20 rec., 265 yards, 13.3 YPC, 3 TD; TE Jake Briningstool - 15 rec., 163 yards, 10.9 YPC, 4 TD

Tackles : LB Trenton Simpson - 46; S Jalyn Phillips - 42; LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - 35; LB Barrett Carter - 34; S Tyler Venables - 29; DE KJ Henry - 28; LB Keith Maguire - 28; CB/S Andrew Mukuba - 27; DE Myles Murphy - 26; S RJ Mickens - 25

Tackles For Loss : DE Myles Murphy - 9.0; DT Tyler Davis - 7.0; DE KJ Henry - 6.5; DT Ruke Orhorhoro - 5.5; LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - 4.5; LB Barrett Carter - 4.0; DE Justin Mascoll - 3.5; DT Bryan Bresee - 3.0; LB LaVonta Bentley - 3.0; DT Payton Page - 3.0

Sacks : DE Myles Murphy - 5.5; DT Tyler Davis - 4.0; LB Barrett Carter - 2.0; DE Xavier Thomas - 2.0; DE KJ Henry - 2.0; DT Ruke Orhorhoro - 2.0

Interceptions : S RJ Mickens - 2; five players tied with 1

