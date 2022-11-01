You could hear booms and whistles in Harrisburg, here’s why

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on Nov. 7, people around the Capitol building in Harrisburg may notice some loud noises in the evenings, but officials say not to be alarmed.

Annually for the last 24 years, Harrisburg had conducted its State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program, which involves discharging exploding shells and whistling devices. The 25th Crow Dispersal Program begins on Monday, Nov. 7, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.

The goal of the program is to deter crows from roosting at the state Capitol in order to reduce crow waste slipping hazards for pedestrians and to minimize damage from crow waste to buildings in the Capitol Complex, according to the release.

The method for dispersing the crows — using exploding shells and whistling devices — is approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and does not harm people, crows, other animals, or the environment, according to the release.

The program will begin on Nov. 7 and continue through the next few months between 5 and 7 p.m. daily “until the crows have been effectively dispersed,” the release says.

