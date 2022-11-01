ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My North.com

2 Perfect Late Autumn Adventures with Lodging Deals + Food Stops

Head to either Walloon Lake or downtown Petoskey for the perfect late-autumn adventure. From fly fishing on a nearly empty river (thanks to deer hunting season starting!) to starting your holiday shopping early, you’re not going to want to miss these recommendations, off-season lodging deals and post-activity cocktails. This...
PETOSKEY, MI
My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Northern Michigan Events Happening this Weekend Nov. 4-6

From Northern Michigan’s biggest mountain bike race to a wine dinner in Bellaire with a favorite Elk Rapids winery, here are the events near you happening this weekend, picked out just for you by our Office Manager extraordinaire Libby Stallman. Have an event you want to be included in this weekly roundup? Let us know! info@mynorth.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

4 Incredible Thanksgiving Recipes from The Cooks’ House in TC

At a time when community matters, perhaps more than ever, The Cooks’ House in Traverse City welcomes neighbors and travelers to share a meal. Learn all about this feast among friends and check out four incredible Thanksgiving recipes to share at your table this year. This article first appeared...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Kick-Off Your Holiday Shopping at these 9 Local Businesses

There’s nothing quite like the holidays in Northern Michigan when our small towns twinkle with lights and festive storefronts. But, if you can’t visit your favorite town or shop this season, many businesses also offer the convenience of online shopping. Start crossing items off your list with local gifts from these Northern Michigan businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Find a Fall Oasis at Suttons Bay’s Newest Hiking Trail

A new natural beauty, Stites Natural Area protected by Leelanau Conservancy, showcases the beauty of Suttons Bay. Here’s how to get there, where to explore and four more hikes to explore on Leelanau Peninsula. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
Old Mission Gazette

Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend

It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
OLD MISSION, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Trick-or-treaters take over Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Trick-or-treating is underway all across northern Michigan for this year's Halloween celebrations. Sixth Street in Traverse City was filled with hundreds of princesses, superheroes and pretty much every other costume you could think of. Just about every house on the street has been decked...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter

Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Highway project in Grand Traverse County on track, lanes reopen

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Construction along a busy stretch of US-31/M-72 in Grand Traverse County is wrapping up on schedule and on budget. A center median was constructed between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invested...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
horseandrider.com

Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Cyclist Killed In Old Mission Crash

A Traverse City cyclist was killed in a collision on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula Monday morning. The victim, 63-year-old Katherine Hardy, died at the scene of the accident after being struck by a southbound vehicle. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Center Road...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy