2 Perfect Late Autumn Adventures with Lodging Deals + Food Stops
Head to either Walloon Lake or downtown Petoskey for the perfect late-autumn adventure. From fly fishing on a nearly empty river (thanks to deer hunting season starting!) to starting your holiday shopping early, you’re not going to want to miss these recommendations, off-season lodging deals and post-activity cocktails. This...
Libby’s Picks: Northern Michigan Events Happening this Weekend Nov. 4-6
From Northern Michigan’s biggest mountain bike race to a wine dinner in Bellaire with a favorite Elk Rapids winery, here are the events near you happening this weekend, picked out just for you by our Office Manager extraordinaire Libby Stallman. Have an event you want to be included in this weekly roundup? Let us know! info@mynorth.com.
4 Incredible Thanksgiving Recipes from The Cooks’ House in TC
At a time when community matters, perhaps more than ever, The Cooks’ House in Traverse City welcomes neighbors and travelers to share a meal. Learn all about this feast among friends and check out four incredible Thanksgiving recipes to share at your table this year. This article first appeared...
The Gorgeous Resort On The Shores of Lake Michigan That The Whole Family Will Love
Situated within walking distance of downtown Traverse City on East Front Street, Delamar Traverse City is an upscale boutique resort. Nestled by Lake Michigan’s shoreline, the 173-room full-service hotel will welcome you year-round. What I enjoy the most about Traverse City is that it’s right on the Grand Traverse...
Kick-Off Your Holiday Shopping at these 9 Local Businesses
There’s nothing quite like the holidays in Northern Michigan when our small towns twinkle with lights and festive storefronts. But, if you can’t visit your favorite town or shop this season, many businesses also offer the convenience of online shopping. Start crossing items off your list with local gifts from these Northern Michigan businesses.
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
Find a Fall Oasis at Suttons Bay’s Newest Hiking Trail
A new natural beauty, Stites Natural Area protected by Leelanau Conservancy, showcases the beauty of Suttons Bay. Here’s how to get there, where to explore and four more hikes to explore on Leelanau Peninsula. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when...
The Dead Ends on Spruce in Traverse City Taking Halloween Decorating to a Different Level
A house on Spruce Street in Traverse City called The Dead Ends on Spruce is taking decorating for Halloween to a different level. Vicky Card, a critical care nurse at Munson, owns the house and has always loved Halloween. In 2017, she hit what she considers the lotto, a Craig...
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend
It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
Trick-or-treaters take over Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Trick-or-treating is underway all across northern Michigan for this year's Halloween celebrations. Sixth Street in Traverse City was filled with hundreds of princesses, superheroes and pretty much every other costume you could think of. Just about every house on the street has been decked...
More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter
Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
The Ghost Town of Lodi (or is it Orange?) in Kalkaska County, Michigan
The Michigan community of Lodi – yep, just like in the CCR song – can be found in Kalkaska County in Orange Township. The township was settled by three men, one of them being Orange A. Row, who the township was named after. The actual town of Orange...
Highway project in Grand Traverse County on track, lanes reopen
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Construction along a busy stretch of US-31/M-72 in Grand Traverse County is wrapping up on schedule and on budget. A center median was constructed between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invested...
Bicyclist, 63, killed in crash on Grand Traverse County’s Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Grand Traverse County. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Center Road near East Shore Road in Peninsula Township (Old Mission Peninsula) at 7:10 a.m. on Monday.
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
Traverse City Bicyclist Dies after being Hit by Car
A Traverse City woman riding a bike died Monday morning when an SUV hit her. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff says Katherine Hardy was hit on Center Road near East Shore Road on Old Mission Peninsula just after seven this morning. She died at the scene. Michigan State Police and...
Cyclist Killed In Old Mission Crash
A Traverse City cyclist was killed in a collision on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula Monday morning. The victim, 63-year-old Katherine Hardy, died at the scene of the accident after being struck by a southbound vehicle. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Center Road...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Traverse City Police Have Person of Interest In Sixth Street Drugs Break-In
UPDATE 10/31/22 5:10 p.m. Traverse City Police say they have a person of interest in a pharmacy break-in from this past summer. Someone broke into Sixth Street Drugs back in mid-August, and thousands of narcotics, painkillers, and other medications were taken. Whoever broke in forced their way inside through a...
