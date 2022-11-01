ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What You Need to Know About the New COVID Variant BQ.1.1

BQ.1.1 is a new Omicron subvariant descended from Omicron BA.5. BQ.1.1, along with its sister variant BQ.1, accounts for around 11% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. It might render first-gen treatments like monoclonal antibodies ineffective, but experts say the bivalent boosters should protect against Omicron subvariants that are similar to BA.5.
Study: Boosters Protect Against Severe COVID For About 4 Months

A large study found that the protection offered by monovalent COVID-19 boosters lasts for about four to five months. Vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID disease waned less than the protection against moderate disease. It’s possible that the protection from bivalent boosters also lasts about four to five months, but more...
Your COVID-19 Symptoms May Vary Based on How Many Shots You’ve Had

The number of COVID-19 vaccine shots an individual has received could change which symptoms they experience. People who have been vaccinated and previously infected commonly reported sneezing as a symptom, while unvaccinated people were most likely to experience fever. The data comes from nearly 5 million voluntary patient reports. If...
Study: Non-White Patients Less Likely to Qualify for Alzheimer’s Drugs

Fewer Asian, Black, and Hispanic patients are eligible to receive Alzheimer’s treatments like anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies that are designed to reduce amyloid buildup in the brain, according to a recent study. The researchers said that underrepresented populations are not always as likely to show amyloid plaques on scans. So-called...
beingpatient.com

Get to Know the Biggest Risk Factors for Dementia

Research shows two of every five cases of Alzheimer’s and related dementias are preventable. According to credible, peer-reviewed scientific studies, here are the 8 biggest risk factors for dementia. Not every risk factor for Alzheimer’s and related dementias is within our control. But many are, and it’s estimated that...
Study: Fish Oil Supplement May Reduce COVID Severity

A new preprint study suggests that regularly taking a fish oil supplement may help reduce the severity of the symptoms of COVID-19. Fish oil is of interest to researchers because it has the potential to support the immune system. As a source of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil is thought to produce fewerproinflammatory mediators, which could ultimately reduce the symptoms of an infection.
ScienceBlog.com

Link found between hand size and COVID-19 severity

The difference in finger length between a person’s left and right hand may provide vital information about how ill they could get if they contract Covid-19. Although it is generally seen as a mild disease in most patients, in some cases Covid progresses to acute illness, causing hospitalization. To help inform effective public health measures it is important to identify those patients who are at risk of severe illness. This is theme of research involving Swansea University experts.
Despite Limited Data, Relyvrio Offers a Glimpse of Hope for ALS Patients

Relyvrio is the first new ALS drug to earn FDA approval in five years. Funding and enthusiasm for the drug came partially from the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. While there are insufficient data to prove the drug works, patients are eager for any treatment that can extend their lifespan with ALS, which is a fatal disease.
FDA Approves a Laser Therapy Device for Fibromyalgia Pain Relief

There’s a new product on the market to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. It’s neither a drug nor a wellness regimen—it’s a pulsing beam of light. FibroLux, a laser-based therapy developed by Multi Radiance Medical, became the first so-called “photoceutical” device approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help fibromyalgia patients manage pain.
Can Anxiety Kill Your Appetite? Why We Under (and Over) Eat

Maybe you find yourself mindlessly snacking after an important work call. Or perhaps an argument with your partner leaves you without an appetite. While these eating habits are at different ends of the spectrum, both are normal responses to stress and anxiety. According to a 2013 survey by the American...
Word of the Week: Morbidity

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Morbidity (mor-BID-it-tea) What it means: How many people have a certain disease in a population. Where it comes from: Latin, morbus, “disease”. Where you might see or hear it: When you hear about...
