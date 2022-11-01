Read full article on original website
What You Need to Know About the New COVID Variant BQ.1.1
BQ.1.1 is a new Omicron subvariant descended from Omicron BA.5. BQ.1.1, along with its sister variant BQ.1, accounts for around 11% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. It might render first-gen treatments like monoclonal antibodies ineffective, but experts say the bivalent boosters should protect against Omicron subvariants that are similar to BA.5.
News-Medical.net
Vaccinations against COVID-19 lead to higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. This is the result of Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors in their study reported in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of...
Ask an Expert: Do I Really Need the Bivalent Booster? And Will I Need It Again?
Hilary Marston, MD, MPH, is the chief medical officer of the Food and Drug Administration, serving as the primary clinical advisor for the commissioner of the FDA. She also oversees the Office of Clinical Policy and Programs (OCPP). Before joining the FDA, Marston was a senior advisor on the COVID-19...
Nearly Half of Americans Lied About Following COVID-19 Measures. But at What Cost?
Almost half of Americans lied about something COVID-related or complying with public health measures on at least one occasion, according to a national survey. Experts say this level of noncompliance undoubtedly had an impact on the severity of the pandemic. The survey underscores the need to tailor new strategies to...
Study: Boosters Protect Against Severe COVID For About 4 Months
A large study found that the protection offered by monovalent COVID-19 boosters lasts for about four to five months. Vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID disease waned less than the protection against moderate disease. It’s possible that the protection from bivalent boosters also lasts about four to five months, but more...
Why the Viral Trend of Using Diabetes Drug Ozempic for Weight Loss Is Problematic
There's a craze over using diabetes drugs Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss among elites and celebrities who don't have diabetes or obesity. Ozempic is not FDA-approved for weight loss, while Wegovy has been approved in 2021 for chronic weight management in people who have obesity. Both drugs are now...
Your COVID-19 Symptoms May Vary Based on How Many Shots You’ve Had
The number of COVID-19 vaccine shots an individual has received could change which symptoms they experience. People who have been vaccinated and previously infected commonly reported sneezing as a symptom, while unvaccinated people were most likely to experience fever. The data comes from nearly 5 million voluntary patient reports. If...
Study: Non-White Patients Less Likely to Qualify for Alzheimer’s Drugs
Fewer Asian, Black, and Hispanic patients are eligible to receive Alzheimer’s treatments like anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies that are designed to reduce amyloid buildup in the brain, according to a recent study. The researchers said that underrepresented populations are not always as likely to show amyloid plaques on scans. So-called...
beingpatient.com
Get to Know the Biggest Risk Factors for Dementia
Research shows two of every five cases of Alzheimer’s and related dementias are preventable. According to credible, peer-reviewed scientific studies, here are the 8 biggest risk factors for dementia. Not every risk factor for Alzheimer’s and related dementias is within our control. But many are, and it’s estimated that...
U.S. Doctors Rebuke the New Study That Questions Colonoscopy's Effectiveness
A study published in a prestigious scientific journal brought into question the efficacy of colonoscopies for reducing the risk of colon cancer death. However, some experts say the study has some key limitations and the findings may not be applicable to U.S. patients. Colonoscopies can both detect precancerous growths and...
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
Can Blood Tests Really Detect Cancer Early? A 4-Year Clinical Trial Aims to Find Out
President Joe Biden is leading an initiative to slash U.S. cancer deaths in half by 2047. An upcoming clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of blood tests for cancer, called multi-cancer early detection tests, may be one key to identifying cancer at its earliest stages and thus reducing mortality rates.
Having a Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis at a Younger Age Is Linked to Poorer Outcomes
New research has found that the age at which people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes is associated with a higher risk of developing serious complications. The study, which was published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed health data from more than 36,000 Americans aged 50 and above. The researchers found...
Study: Fish Oil Supplement May Reduce COVID Severity
A new preprint study suggests that regularly taking a fish oil supplement may help reduce the severity of the symptoms of COVID-19. Fish oil is of interest to researchers because it has the potential to support the immune system. As a source of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil is thought to produce fewerproinflammatory mediators, which could ultimately reduce the symptoms of an infection.
ScienceBlog.com
Link found between hand size and COVID-19 severity
The difference in finger length between a person’s left and right hand may provide vital information about how ill they could get if they contract Covid-19. Although it is generally seen as a mild disease in most patients, in some cases Covid progresses to acute illness, causing hospitalization. To help inform effective public health measures it is important to identify those patients who are at risk of severe illness. This is theme of research involving Swansea University experts.
Adderall Shortage: What to Do If Your ADHD Medications Are Unavailable
The FDA declared a nationwide shortage of immediate-release Adderall last week. While Adderall shortages are not uncommon, an increase in ADHD diagnoses in recent years may have contributed to increased demand for the treatment. Several generic versions and extended-release formulas are still available. Experts say you can ask pharmacists to...
Despite Limited Data, Relyvrio Offers a Glimpse of Hope for ALS Patients
Relyvrio is the first new ALS drug to earn FDA approval in five years. Funding and enthusiasm for the drug came partially from the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. While there are insufficient data to prove the drug works, patients are eager for any treatment that can extend their lifespan with ALS, which is a fatal disease.
FDA Approves a Laser Therapy Device for Fibromyalgia Pain Relief
There’s a new product on the market to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. It’s neither a drug nor a wellness regimen—it’s a pulsing beam of light. FibroLux, a laser-based therapy developed by Multi Radiance Medical, became the first so-called “photoceutical” device approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help fibromyalgia patients manage pain.
Can Anxiety Kill Your Appetite? Why We Under (and Over) Eat
Maybe you find yourself mindlessly snacking after an important work call. Or perhaps an argument with your partner leaves you without an appetite. While these eating habits are at different ends of the spectrum, both are normal responses to stress and anxiety. According to a 2013 survey by the American...
Word of the Week: Morbidity
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Morbidity (mor-BID-it-tea) What it means: How many people have a certain disease in a population. Where it comes from: Latin, morbus, “disease”. Where you might see or hear it: When you hear about...
Verywell Health
