ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
brproud.com

Events honoring veterans in East Baton Rouge Parish in November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaims November as Veterans’ Month in East Baton Rouge Parish. “This month offers all of us the opportunity to recognize the Veterans in our lives, honor their sacrifices, and show appreciation for their service to our nation. Their service has granted all of us the freedom to enjoy the liberties promised to us as citizens of the United States,” said Mayor Broome.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Braille flag dedicated at Veteran’s Memorial Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “We can only learn our past and through our veterans who have sacrificed some have given their all, some have given their sight or others, you know, their limbs,” Gary Schoelerman said. Schoelerman is a veteran who made sacrifices for his country and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Donate extra Halloween candy to soldiers overseas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did your child get a lot of candy on Halloween? Or maybe did you eat too much of theirs? Well instead of keeping all of it, you can donate to soldiers overseas. The nonprofit, BR Soldier Outreach, is collecting unused candy from Nov. 1-3. Organizers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

OJJ: Transfer of youths to Angola campus ‘successful’

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) transferred eight youths to Angola, a maximum-security facility that has historically housed adults. The eight youths live on a secluded part of the campus called the West Feliciana Center for Youth after a string of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBR Schools & NYC Schools receive prestigious $3.5 million grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superintendent Sito Narcisse is elated to announce that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded the East Baton Rouge Parish School System a $3.5 million “Research and Development Partnerships for Math Equity” grant for economically disadvantaged and minority students. The selection follows a rigorous six-month process among 17 qualifying school districts nationwide. New York City Schools was the only other district in the nation to be chosen and funded for the revolutionary program.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)

Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid. The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m. Photos and videos taken at the scene...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Power outage reported in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU Ag Center to host regional meeting on La.’s Statewide Digital Equity Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Ag Center (SU Ag Center), in partnership with the Capital Region Planning Commission, the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center, the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, and the Louisiana Board of Regents, will host a regional meeting series to allow stakeholders an opportunity to provide feedback on the development of Louisiana’s Statewide Digital Equity Plan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy