People Share Best Public Places to Go When There is a Tornado in Tyler, TX
Where do you go if you're caught outside of your home when there's a tornado in Tyler, Texas?. Like many East Texans, I'm hurrying to finish my work so I can get home asap. We're keeping an eye on the skies. It's a bit odd that we're seeing this in November, isn't it?
KLTV
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
KWTX
East Texas man helps 2 children, mother trapped under storm debris
CASON, Texas (KLTV) - A Cason resident described assisting neighbors who were trapped under wreckage of a mobile home. Jose Rodriguez says he had just come home and knew about the tornado warning. He thought he’d secure some things outside. He didn’t expect it would get as bad as it did.
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening on Monday with special guest
TYLER, Texas — Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community. While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Fall fishing patterns
TYLER, Texas — Fall is here and that means a different way to fish. East Texas fishing guide Robert Walls showed us the fall weather pattern approach to catching bass. Colder mornings are dropping the water temperature in East Texas lakes. That means fish are more active, more agitated and even more aggressive.
East Texas restaurant feeling effects of nationwide turkey shortage
KILGORE, Texas — Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks away. While inflation is already taking a toll, restaurants and catering businesses are also dealing with a turkey shortage. One of the main reasons for the shortage, according to experts, is the bird flu. Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks...
Some Weekend Fun Looking Back on the Tyler and Longview, Texas Kmart Stores
The other day, we were having an interesting watercooler talk about Kmart here at the radio station. We were just reminiscing about the locations the store was at in both Tyler and Longview and how each of those locations have changed over the years. It lead into doing some crack research into if the retail chain was even in operation anymore.
People Can’t Stop Talking About These Signs in Tyler, TX. Have You Seen Them?
Have you seen the billboard in Smith County regarding voting against the new courthouse that so many people are talking about?. Yesterday afternoon, a friend of mine posted a photo on Facebook of a billboard she saw at Highway 110 and Shiloh Road in Tyler, Texas. Later, I ran across a yard sign depicting the same message.
KLTV
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
Troup community hosts prayer vigil for hospitalized teen
TROUP, Texas — The Troup community organized a vigil for a teen hospitalized after suffering a seizure. JaQuan Lacy suffered a sinus infection a couple weeks ago. When the Lacy returned home from school on October 26, he suffered a seizure. Lacy transferred from a Tyler emergency room to...
KSLA
MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - John “Matt” DeFoor, 33, of Georgia, hasn’t been seen in more than a week. His family says his silver 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup was found at an apartment complex on E Egan Street in Shreveport, perhaps during his return trip between Georgia and Canton, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says DeFoor left Covington, Ga. on Oct. 24 headed to Canton. He was last known to be there on Oct. 25.
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
KSLA
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon. There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
