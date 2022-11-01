ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
LONGVIEW, TX
KWTX

East Texas man helps 2 children, mother trapped under storm debris

CASON, Texas (KLTV) - A Cason resident described assisting neighbors who were trapped under wreckage of a mobile home. Jose Rodriguez says he had just come home and knew about the tornado warning. He thought he’d secure some things outside. He didn’t expect it would get as bad as it did.
CASON, TX
CBS19

Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening on Monday with special guest

TYLER, Texas — Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community. While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Fall fishing patterns

TYLER, Texas — Fall is here and that means a different way to fish. East Texas fishing guide Robert Walls showed us the fall weather pattern approach to catching bass. Colder mornings are dropping the water temperature in East Texas lakes. That means fish are more active, more agitated and even more aggressive.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Troup community hosts prayer vigil for hospitalized teen

TROUP, Texas — The Troup community organized a vigil for a teen hospitalized after suffering a seizure. JaQuan Lacy suffered a sinus infection a couple weeks ago. When the Lacy returned home from school on October 26, he suffered a seizure. Lacy transferred from a Tyler emergency room to...
TROUP, TX
KSLA

MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - John “Matt” DeFoor, 33, of Georgia, hasn’t been seen in more than a week. His family says his silver 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup was found at an apartment complex on E Egan Street in Shreveport, perhaps during his return trip between Georgia and Canton, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says DeFoor left Covington, Ga. on Oct. 24 headed to Canton. He was last known to be there on Oct. 25.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
LONGVIEW, TX

