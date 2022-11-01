Read full article on original website
texastech.com
Kanas has career night, Tech drops match to No. 11 Baylor
LUBBOCK, Texas – Fifth-year senior Brooke Kanas had a career night after reaching the 300-block milestone and now ranks sixth all-time in program history with 1,049 career kills as the Red Raiders fell just short of the No. 11 Baylor Bears, 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, on Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
texastech.com
Texas Tech drops 2023 softball schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas – Highlighted by a trio of home Big 12 matchups, Texas Tech and head coach Craig Snider announced its 2023 slate Wednesday. First-year head coach Craig Snider will welcome in Iowa State, Baylor and Oklahoma State as this year's squad's home Big 12 slate while the team pays visits to Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
texastech.com
Lady Raiders roll past Midwestern State
LUBBOCK, Texas – In the home debuts of five different players, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders used a massive second half to down Midwestern State, 84-50 on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech was led by sophomore Rhyle McKinney who led all scorers with 19 points. McKinney...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor OC Jeff Grimes Named as Auburn Coaching Target
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been one of the top coordinators in college football over the last couple of years as the Baylor play-caller, and it has garnered him plenty of attention. Now, with Auburn firing Bryan Harsin on Monday, there is gonna be a whole new crop of...
theflashtoday.com
Yellow Jackets look to end two-game losing streak in Waco
The Stephenville Yellow Jackets are dealing with a lot of changes this season – injuries, venue changes and now playing on Thursday evening. Due to the chance of incoming weather on Friday, the Jackets’ game against the La Vega Pirates has been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. It will still be played at La Vega High School in Waco.
texastech.com
Bradford named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was named a semifinalist Tuesday for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is college football's premier award for community service. Bradford is one of 12 semifinalists and the lone representative from the Big 12 Conference to still be considered for...
Temple, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Temple. The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Temple High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Temple High School on November 01, 2022, 16:30:00.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition
Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
WacoTrib.com
West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8
All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
cw39.com
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
Officials: Child in Texas reportedly trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas — A child in Marlin, Texas, was reportedly trampled by a loose cow Tuesday, officials say. According to a news release from the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Marlin, Texas, after reports that a child was trampled by a cow that was loose in the area.
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
Friday severe storm threat: timing, impacts
We are in the risk area for damaging, severe thunderstorms late Friday as a broad upper level low pressure system moves into the state.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
KWTX
Diageo acquires Waco-based Balcones Distilling
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Diageo, which bills itself as the world’s best brand builder for premium drinks, on Wednesday announced it had acquired Waco-based Balcones Distilling, who it praised as “one of the leading producers of American Single Malt Whisky in the United States.”. Balcones Distilling was founded...
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
Baylor warning students, staff to be alert after off-campus kidnapping
Baylor University is warning students and staff to be vigilant after a victim was kidnapped and then released by three men.
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
KWTX
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
