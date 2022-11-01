NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Lee’s budget hearings with state departments have been scheduled for November 9, 10, 17 and 18 (Click here for schedule) and will be streamed live from the capitol. The hearings will take place in the Executive Conference Room on the ground floor of the state capitol. Live streaming will be accessible from the state website at www.tn.gov.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO