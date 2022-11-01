Read full article on original website
tn.gov
Lauren Fields to Serve as Department General Counsel
NASHVILLE – The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce the promotion of Lauren Fields as general counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Fields will oversee the Legal Office and be part of Revenue’s executive leadership team. She will act as the department’s chief legal officer, overseeing litigation cases and advising on legislation, tax policy, public records requests, and vehicle title and registration issues, among other matters.
tn.gov
Public Invited to Participate in Voting for Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photos
NASHVILLE --- The public is invited to help the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency select the winning photos for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar contest and the collectible license hard cards. Votes can be submitted online. Click here or on the graphic to the right.. More than 5,000 entries for the...
tn.gov
No Trash November Engages Communities to Keep Roadways Clean and Safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its second No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s inaugural campaign included over 1,000 volunteers who collected over 47,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.
tn.gov
DIDD Launches MAPs Program in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is now accepting applications for the Medicaid Alternative Pathways to Independence (MAPs) Program. MAPs is a program for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) who want to learn how to live and work more independently. It equips people in...
tn.gov
Tennessee National Guard Honors President Polk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard celebrated the life of President James K. Polk in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol on Nov. 2, in honor of Polk’s 227th birthday. Each year, a representative of the current President of the United States is responsible...
tn.gov
State Grant Program Will Provide $5 Million to Purchase Equipment for Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that applications will be accepted starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from volunteer fire departments for $5 million in grants through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
tn.gov
Volunteer Tennessee Commission Meeting
Public Notice of Volunteer Tennessee Commission Meeting. W.R.S. Tennessee Tower, 20th Floor, Conference Room A. Microsoft Teams meeting- Join on your computer, mobile app or room device. Meeting ID: 293 260 259 587. Passcode: VTePxQ. Download Teams | Join on the web. Or call in (audio only) +1 629-209-4396,,348265768# United...
tn.gov
Comptroller Mumpower Names New Director of Local Government Finance
Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower is pleased to announce that Sheila Reed is the state’s new Director of Local Government Finance. Local Government Finance plays a key role in ensuring Tennessee’s counties, metropolitan governments, municipalities, utility districts, and other governmental water and wastewater systems stay financially healthy.
tn.gov
Media Advisory
NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Lee’s budget hearings with state departments have been scheduled for November 9, 10, 17 and 18 (Click here for schedule) and will be streamed live from the capitol. The hearings will take place in the Executive Conference Room on the ground floor of the state capitol. Live streaming will be accessible from the state website at www.tn.gov.
tn.gov
Comptroller’s Office Releases First Review of Literacy Success Act
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) has completed its first annual review of the implementation of the Tennessee Literacy Success Act (LSA). Passed during the General Assembly’s 2021 Special Session on Education, the LSA seeks to ensure that students in early grades are on track...
